Who is Georgia May Jagger? Everything about the fashion model as she launches her organic skincare brand

Georgia May Jagger, a British-American model and fashion designer, has launched her own skincare brand - May Botanicals. Georgia is the daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and supermodel Jerry Hall.

Commenting on her early memory and relation to skincare, Georgia May Jagger stated:

"A core beauty memory of mine is seeing my mum getting ready and playing around her bathroom. She’s never been into having loads of facials or treatments, she does a lot of things herself — like moisturise with olive oil and make her own scrubs.”

She shared that in her teenage years, when Georgia suffered from dark spots, her sister Lizzie always had the best new products and would give her facials, while her older brother Jimmy brought her a cryo ball.

In the past few years, Georgia May Jagger has become a co-owner and investor of the Bleach London salon, and launching an organic skincare brand seemed like the obvious choice in her beauty arena expansion. Her skincare brand May Botanicals was launched on 17 October, 2023.

May Botanicals is Georgia May Jagger's brainchild featuring organic skincare

Georgia May Jagger was first signed in 2008 by Independent Models and she hasn't looked back ever since. She has been snapped up by some of the biggest names in the fashion and beauty industry.

The model has walked for Chanel, has been the face for Thierry Mugler's Angel fragrance, and has also been dropped in for a contract with Rimmel.

She was last seen bringing the London edge to the New York Fashion Week as she starred in 7 For All Mankind's Fall '23 campaign.

The model has given several exclusive interviews with respect to the launch of her skincare brand wherein she shared that she suffered from dry skin and synthetic ingredients made her hypersensitive. This led her to the world of organic skincare which showcased impressive results.

Her experiments with organic skincare began about four years ago and today she has launched a five-piece collection of dermatologically tested skincare products formulated using ethically sourced, natural ingredients.

Georgia’s skincare brand May Botanicals consists of products like:

Clean Slate Cleanser (£45.00): This cleanser cleanses the skin without stripping it of natural oils. It features a blend of natural salicylic acid, red clay, and organic rose water which make it a gentle, everyday formulation for normal to dry skin.

The cleanser helps reduce irritation and redness by cleansing, hydrating, and soothing.

Daily Dose Moisturiser (£62.00): This moisturiser protects the skin’s natural barrier with a hydrating blend of aloe vera, radish root ferment, and shea butter.

It is a lightweight moisturiser packed with active organic ingredients with prebiotic inulin. Formulated for sensitive skin, the formulation is calming and gets absorbed into the skin without feeling greasy.

Kelp Seaweed Sheet Mask (£15.00): The sheet mask is made from 100% Kelp seaweed with aloe, peach, and pear extract. It boosts the skin’s elasticity and reveals hydrated, glowing, nourished skin. It promotes collagen production while removing impurities and maintaining an even skin tone.

Apart from these, the skincare brand also consists of a spot solution and super balm. The supermodel shared that she had her family members test the products and that they were her guinea pigs.

All of Georgia May Jagger's skincare line products are available on the May Botanicals official portal. The model continues to slay the fashion arena while contributing to the world of clean, organic skincare formulations.