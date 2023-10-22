Everything to know about the Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket Collection 

The Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket Collection features iconic “Cold Heart” singer Sir Elton John’s collaboration with beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury. The collab is a beauty campaign celebrating the holiday season as well as the role of Charlotte Tilbury as the official founding beauty partner of The Rocket Fund in the Sir Elton John Aids Foundation.

In the spirit of the festive season, the Hollywood makeup artist has released the limited-edition Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket Collection inspired by Sir Elton John’s show-stopping, vivacious energy.

The products in this collection consist of the beauty brand’s Matte Revolution lipsticks in the nude pink shade Rocket Girl and berry-red shade Ready for Lust, a black crystal-embellished black velvet makeup bag, and some exclusive beauty sets.

The beauty brand’s holiday beauty campaign for the Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket collection also stars Jourdan Dunn, Kate Moss, Rina Sawayama, and Pose fame, Michaela Jaè Rodriguez.

A detailed peek into the Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket Collection

The Matte Revolution lipsticks in the Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John collection feature two new shades Ready for Lust and Rocket Girl that retail for $38 each and $72 for the duo. While Rocket Girl is a lighter shade featuring a cool-toned nude pink, Ready for Lust is a darker shade of deep berry red.

The lip shades come in a star-printed casing and are infused with lipstick tree extract that softens and hydrates the lips. The lipsticks also consist of 3D glowing pigments that create the illusion of lit-from-within lips owing to a blend of waves, oils, and Vitamin E for the perfect glide and comfort.

Instead of Charlotte Tilbury’s usual gold tubes, these new lipsticks come in a black tube with golden stars printed all over it along with the Charlotte Tilbury logo on both sides of the cylinder.

The Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket Collection also features a star-embellished Rock Star Makeup Bag priced at $64. The product description of this limited edition bag states:

"Inspired by the FUN, MAGNETIC ENERGY of MUSIC LEGEND and ICON, Elton John, FEEL + LOOK LIKE A STAR as you use it as a makeup bag, clutch bag or BOTH this party season!"

The black makeup bag features silver stars made of rhinestones with the Charlotte Tilbury logo printed on the front.

Other than goodies inspired by Sir Elton John in the Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket collection, Charlotte Tilbury has also launched holiday bundles of everyone’s favorite makeup staples, which feature:

1) Magic Trio of Trinkets ($60): This limited edition bundle consists of a travel-sized Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream packed in a giftable bauble box with a ribbon. This cream is the brand’s award-winning, best-selling formulation infused with a matrix of eight oils, Hyaluronic acid, peptide complex, and Vitamins C and E.

A travel-sized Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara for instant lash length and weightless volume. It has a 24-hour vertical lift effect, ideal for creating dramatic lashes. And a mini Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk Original which nude-pink matte lipstick that suits all skin tones.

2) Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe ($49): This kit consists of full-size Hyaluronic Happikiss in the shade Pillow Talk. It is a lipstick gloss balm formulated with C-peptide and Hyaluronic acid for instantly hydrated, fuller-looking lips.

It also consists of a travel-sized Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk 2. Medium which is a berry-pink shade infused with hydrating Lipstick Tree Extract, 3D glowing pigments, and Orchid extract.

A travel-sized Jewel Lips product in Pillow Talk and a travel-sized Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk 2. Medium. It is a pink lip liner that defines, resizes, and reshapes the appearance of the lips. It is a waterproof formulation that gives one the Charlotte Tilbury pout-perfection.

3) Radiant Glow on the Go ($58): It is a skincare gift set consisting of a travel-sized Glow Toner. The toner is a radiant glow solution with an acid-free formulation with high-performing ingredients like Niacinamide and Super Peptide Royalepigen P5 along with a plant-derived exfolactive.

It also consists of a travel-sized Magic Serum Crystal Elixir that reveals a youthful, brighter-looking complexion. And a travel-sized Magic Cream moisturizer that offers luminosity in a jar.

The Charlotte Tilbury x Elton John Rocket Collection is the beauty brand’s biggest campaign of the year with an aim to shine a light on the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund. The foundation is on a mission to end AIDS everywhere and the campaign feature adds to spreading a message of love and acceptance.

