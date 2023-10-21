How to do the “French Beauty” glam? Everything about the trend as Amanda Seyfried covers the look

Amanda Seyfried looked like French divinity for the Lancôme x Louvre dinner during Paris Fashion Week. She was amongst A-listers like Emma Chamberlain and Penélope Cruz who adorned the Louvre’s collection in celebration of the luxury beauty brand’s collaboration with the world-famous museum.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amanda stated:

“What a place to celebrate women throughout the centuries! It was surreal to be among some of the most innovative and captivating creations on the planet while celebrating this iconic brand. It feels good to acknowledge the connection between Lancôme’s beautiful curations for woman and the refined integrity of the Louvre.”

Amanda Seyfried’s makeup artist Genevieve Herr decided to give her a French-girl beauty look for the evening and it turned out so amazing that beauty enthusiasts have been trying to recreate the look.

A behind-the-scenes breakdown of Amanda Seyfried’s French Beauty glam

Seyfried’s makeup artist shared the routine and products used to achieve the French beauty look. The makeup look was exclusively created using Lancôme products.

The first step is to use the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Mask ($15) for skin prep. This hydrogel mask offers radiance, smoothness, and skin hydration in just ten minutes. The face mask melts onto the skin revealing a healthy glow.

The next step is to apply Lancôme Absolue Eye Cream ($135) and massage it into the skin. The eye cream is infused with shea butter, Pro-Xylane, Grand Rose Extracts, and linseed extract that reduces the appearance of under-eye wrinkles, crow’s feet, puffiness, and fine lines.

Amanda Seyfried’s makeup look was inspired by a modern take on the 1950s couture gown that she wore. And since the dress featured a beautiful shade of pink, Seyfried’s makeup artist opted for a natural-looking pink shade for the lips with a creamy texture.

The lipstick used for the same was Lancôme L'Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipstick in the shade French Tea ($35). It is a soft matte lipstick with a comfortable and buildable formula enriched with caring ingredients like ceramides and grand rose extract. It stays on for up to 12 hours and is available in 12 beautiful shades.

The French beauty look featured naturally lined lips as well. The liner used was the Lancôme Le Lip Liner Pencil in the shade Natural Mauve ($28). This lip liner pencil offers two beauty tools in one. It is a waterproof and creamy lip liner on one end, offering professional-looking lips and a brush for blending on the other side.

This lip liner pencil is smudge-resistant and long-lasting, and prevents the lipstick from bleeding and feathering, resulting in a fresh-looking makeup look.

Amanda Seyfried's makeup artist shared that the Louvre was an inspirational backdrop for the French beauty look, hence she ensured that the eyes were the main focus of the look.

Amanda Seyfried's French beauty makeup featured a winged liner using the Lancôme Idôle Liner Ultra Precise Liquid Eyeliner ($23) which offers up to twenty-four hours of waterproof wear. The eyeliner comes with a flexible, ultra-slim felt tip and it provides a seamless one-glide stroke application.

The waterline of the eyes featured a shade of pink while dramatic lashes completed this unique makeup look.

Seyfried paired her French beauty makeup look with a sleek, loose hairstyle and silver earrings. One can try this easy yet stylish makeup look at home with the beauty brand's products available on the Lancôme website.