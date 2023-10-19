Where to buy the Dior Holiday Collection? Price, products, and more details explored

The House of Dior recently announced the Dior Holiday Collection. In an Instagram post, the brand stated that they are pleased to take everyone on a dazzling adventure as a countdown to the enchanting holiday season.

To add a touch of magic to each day in December, Dior is introducing the Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar as part of its holiday collection. This advent calendar showcases a design inspired by the iconic facade of Dior's 30 Avenue Montaigne boutique, enhanced by the artistic interpretation of the Tuileries Garden by Italian artist Pietro Ruffo.

The holiday collection advent calendar will feature Dior’s miniature skincare, makeup, and perfume products right from scented candles, and iconic scents, to makeup essentials.

Some of the products in the Dior holiday collection include the 30 Montaigne Scented Candle, Capture Total Le Sérum, DIOR Rouge Dior 100 Nude Look Velvet, J’adore Eau de Parfum and twenty other miniature-sized Dior products.

Retailing for $750 on the Dior website, the Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar is also available at Harrods.

Dior Holiday Collection encompasses the brand's iconic, best-selling makeup, skincare, and fragrances

While all the products and the cumulative original value of the Dior Holiday Collection haven’t been disclosed yet, here are a few that one can find in the brand’s Le 30 Montaigne Advent Calendar:

1) Miss Dior Eau de Parfum:

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum exudes modern and confident femininity encompassed in a sensual floral fragrance. The perfume features top notes of a floral bouquet like lily of the valley and peony, heart notes of centifolia rose, and base notes of tender woods. Apart from its amazing fragrance, the perfume is famous for its packaging inspired by women’s couture featuring a handwoven bow made from 346 colorful threads to add a touch of the brand’s craftsmanship.

2) Rouge Dior Lipstick in the shade 720 Icone Velvet:

Rouge Dior is a popular long-wear lipstick by the brand featuring couture shades in four finishes: matte, velvet, metallic, and satin. It is infused with floral lip care and dresses the lips in bold colors.

A must-have in the Dior Holiday Collection, the iconic velvet shade is a radiant shade of red featuring the perfect alliance of pigments, offering soft application. It is infused with red peony extracts that preserve the lips’ hydration and enhance the radiance and luminosity of the lipstick shade. It is also formulated with pomegranate flower extract that improves overall lip quality and shea butter that provides intense moisturization. The lipstick comes with a sleek black case featuring CD initials and is now refillable.

3) Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara:

This Dior mascara defines, fans, and curls the lashes to the extreme in a single sweep with 24 hours of wearability. The mascara has been reinvented by the brand to give the eyes spectacular curl and volume.

The mascara comes with a curved mascara brush that is easy to use. Formulated with cotton nectar, the mascara protects and softens the lashes. It is available in blue, brown, and black shades.

4) DIOR Capture Total Le Sérum:

This is a skincare essential hydrating serum that targets signs of aging. The brand claims that it can deliver twice the firmness in the skin after just one week of application. Within a month one can witness a visible reduction in visible pores, wrinkles, expression lines, and loss of elasticity.

Apart from the abovementioned products, the Dior Holiday Collection is packed with best-selling products from the brand including the Montaigne Scented Candle, the Ambre Nuit Bougie Scented Candle, the Saint-Honoré Scented Candle, and the Osmanthus Scented Candle.

