Dior Addict Makeup Set: Everything about the beauty kit as it appears on a heavy discount during Nordstrom Anniversary sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale went live on Monday, July 17, 2023, and it brought great deals on products like the Dior Addict Makeup Set. This set includes the brand's iconic lip and lash products, at a whopping discount of 33%. This makeup set from the house of one of the most globally influential beauty brands is a treat for makeup enthusiasts. It comes with a cosmetics bag filled with lash primer, mascara, and lip balm for a naturally glowy makeup look.

A luxury makeup jackpot at a heavy discount on the Nordstrom anniversary sale, the makeup set includes full-size makeup products that makeup lovers would love to get their hands on.

One of the most awaited sales by makeup and skincare lovers, the Nordstrom Anniversary sale offers discounts starting from 40% to 60%.

The Dior Addict makeup set is available at a whopping discount on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Known for its robust portfolio of beauty products, Dior Beauty started its journey with its classic Miss Dior scent before moving to makeup. Loved by celebrities and makeup enthusiasts, the luxury beauty brand's makeup set consists of:

1) Full-size Diorshow 24H Buildable Volume Mascara in 090 Black

A 24-hour buildable volume mascara with 90% natural origin ingredients, this product provides a lash-by-lash definition.

This best-seller mascara comes with a high-precision XXL brush that fills out the lashes for a natural-looking lash-multiplying effect. The brand's website raves about the buildable mascara on its website and says that it was designed for different types of lashes.

"The mascara delivers custom volume and high definition to enhance all eyes. With each application, lashes appear stronger and more beautiful," the website states

2) A travel-sized Diorshow Maximizer 3D Lash Primer Serum

Boosting the new couture look, the beauty brand's iconic mascara primer serum boosts mascara performance with 24-hour wearable lash care.

This serum can be applied right before mascara application to amp up the volume and protect the lashes. It can also be used at nighttime, as its lash care action makes the lashes stronger, smoother, and supple.

The triple-action lash primer serum boosts the mascara's curl, wear, and volume while improving lash appearance with daily use.

4) Diorshow Addict Lip Glow Lip Balm in 001 Pink

With 3.3 billion views on TikTok, the brand's lip glow lip balm is the star of this makeup set. Makeup lovers are thrilled to have this sheer-pink-hued lip balm be a part of the makeup set.

Giving the lips a flushed and hydrated effect, this lip balm is made with 97% natural origin ingredients and renders a custom natural glow. The lip balm has a unique formulation with cherry oil and shades that suit all skin tones. The brand's website states that the lip balm has been "reinvented" with a "sensorial texture" for the lips which are beautified and protected from dryness.

These iconic products come in a velvet zip-top cosmetics bag, carefully wrapped in a case with flower and constellation motifs. This makeup pouch and its contents are perfect for all makeup lovers.

This makeup treat for the lashes and lips is valued at $93. The Nordstrom Anniversary sale has gone live on July 17, 2023, and the Dior Addict Makeup Set will retail for $62 after a discount of 33%.

Apart from this, the sale also has discounts on a number of other products ranging from sneakers to apparel to makeup.