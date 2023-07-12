Nordstrom anniversary sale 2023: 5 best beauty deals to avail

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is just around the corner and it will last up to a couple of weeks. It is one of the most anticipated for all shopping lovers out there as it offers fantastic deals on the most coveted and latest beauty products.

The sale officially starts on July 17 and ends on August 6. With access to a Nordstrom credit card, you can get the privilege to be part of the Nordstrom-Nordy Club, which makes you attainable to the sale starting July 11. The sale will include a discounted rate of up to 40-60% for brands such as Too Faced to Kylie Skin.

If you want to improve your natural basic look for this summer, this Nordstrom Anniversary sale is just for you.

MAC Cosmetics to Armani Beauty: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale offers the best discounts on makeup

1) Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lipstick Kit

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Lipstick is a universally flattering, warm rosy-mauve lipstick with a soft matte finish that makes the lips look full and flush. It is known to be the perfect lipstick for all occasions.

This kit offers a trio of Lipliner, lipgloss, and lipstick. The color versatility and overall quality of every product are unique as it has a clean finish and tinted matte nude look once applied for all skin types.

The popularity of the product is evident from a statistics report from 2017, which states that 1 Pillow Talk is sold every two minutes. Now the product is available for purchase at $62 with an original price of $92 on the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

2) Kylie Skin Lip Oil Set

The makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has expanded her best-selling lip oils to include three new juicy flavors: Strawberry, Pomegranate, and Passion Fruit. This summer, the Kylie skin oil set can be your most recent obsession with these new fruity flavors.

The non-sticky formula that moisturizes, comforts, and makes lips smooth and plump, is now available on Nordstrom Sale for 33.75 with up to 25% discount with an Original price of $45.

3) TOO FACED Light my Fire mini eyeshadow Palette

This mini eyeshadow palette from TOO FACED is perfect-sized with curated, pigmented tints that are straight fire. It's best suitable to apply during the festive seasons.

The eight exclusive multi-finish shades, named sexy, warm, and spicy, give a buttery and smooth tint.

It's available for $19.98 at a discounted rate of 31% off with an original price of $29 on the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

4) Armani Beauty Power Fabric+ Multi-Retouch Concealer

Armani Beauty offers a range of concealer shades with matte, non-drying, and long-wearing coverage. The product which is available on Nordstrom's biggest sale, has a thin consistency formula. It is packed with surprising coverage with just one swipe and leaves a flawless matte finish.

This product hides every imperfection, from dark circles to redness to blemishes, as it blends easily and remains fresh throughout the day.

It is available for purchase at $20 on the Nordstrom Anniversary sale.

5) MAC Cosmetics Highlighter by Richard Quinn Collection

This summer season is all about natural glow and a good highlighter can help you achieve it. An excellent example of it would be Richard Quinn's limited edition Collection extra dimension skin finish highlighter powder which leaves a metallic feel liquid-powder highlighter on the eyelids, nose, cheekbones, or practically anywhere else you want some magic of brightness to happen. This product is suitable for all skin types.

The MAC Cosmetics Highlighter by Richard Quinn Collection is a preachable product for its highlighter popping shining technique and package. It is available for $26.40 at a 40% discount with an original price of $44 on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

This year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will bring discounts from top brands nationwide. During the sale, makeup products are discounted by 40-60%, so you can get them as soon as the sale begins. Don't miss out on this summer's anniversary sale.

