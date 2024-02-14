"Movie starring Anne Hathway": Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union reveals details of latest project alongside star-studded cast

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, was at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show in New York City. Union showed off her lace outfit in the front row, while discussing some of her current projects. Her husband, who recently promoted Versace, was absent during the fashion show.

In an interview with Alex Badia of WWD, Union was asked about her outfit and future projects. She is producing an upcoming movie starring Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway. She's also set to appear in the film "Riff Raff" with Bill Murray, Dustin Hoffman and Jennifer Coolidge.

"I have a movie starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine called 'The Idea of You,'" Union said. "We're closing South by Southwest and we open by beginning of May. And I just finished a movie called 'Riff Raff' with Bill Murray, Ed Harris, Jennifer Coolidge, Pete Davidson, Lewis Pullman. It's pretty exciting."

Gabrielle Union is one of several producers of the film "The Idea of You," a story about a divorced mother falling in love with a younger man who is one of the biggest rock stars in the world. It was based on the best-selling book of the same name written by Robinne Lee.

In addition to Union and Lee, other producers of the film include Cathy Schulman, Belle Hope Dayne, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick. It is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video by Amazon MGM Studios on May 2.

On the other hand, "Riff Raff" is a film about a criminal who got involved in something and his family is now in trouble. The filming finished back in December, but the release date has not been set.

Gabrielle Union's acting career

Gabrielle Union has been an actress since 1993.

Gabrielle Union started her career in 1993 with minor roles on television. Union appeared on several TV shows such as "Family Matter," "Saved by the Bell: New Class, "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, "The Steve Harvey Show," "ER" and "Friends."

The 51-year-old actress has also been in films like "She's All That," "10 Things I Hate About You," and "Cheaper by the Dozen." She has received eight BET Awards nominations for her roles in movies such as "Bad Boys II," "Being Mary Jane" and "The Birth of a Nation."

In addition to acting and being the wife of an NBA legend, Union has also been an entrepreneur with several businesses in her name. She's even published her own children's book titled "Welcome to the Party" and is a part owner of the Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

