"Worst coach to ever win an NBA Championship": Fans berate Doc Rivers and Bucks after blowout loss to Jimmy Butler-less Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped to 3-6 under new head coach Doc Rivers following their embarrassing loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. The Bucks were blown out of the Fiserv Forum by the Jimmy Butler-less Heat, 123-97 as NBA fans online berate Rivers.

Milwaukee went down early in the first quarter and gave up 40 points to the Heat. The Bucks were unable to put together a nice run for a potential comeback as Miami was just playing good team basketball despite the absence of their best player.

Nikola Jovic had 24 points and seven rebounds, Bam Adebayo posted a triple-double of 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and Tyler Herro finished with 19 points and five assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks.

NBA fans were ruthless toward Doc Rivers, who had a complete roster, against a Miami Heat team missing its best player. Rivers has been the butt of many jokes online, but some fans are baffled at how the Milwaukee Bucks decided to hire the 62-year-old coach.

One fan wrote:

"Doc Rivers is the worst coach to ever win a NBA Championship."

This fan sent a warning to Giannis Antetokounmpo:

"Be careful what you wish for mate, you are now 3-6 in the Doc Rivers era."

Another fan thought that Rivers wouldn't last in Milwaukee:

"I think Doc Rivers will be free to call games again for The Finals."

Here are other memes and reactions to Rivers' 3-6 start as head coach in Milwaukee:

Giannis Antetokounmpo praised Doc Rivers before loss to Miami

Giannis Antetokounmpo praised his head coach after the Bucks' win over the Denver Nuggets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had nothing but praise for Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on Monday, following their win over the Denver Nuggets. Antetokounmpo loved what Rivers has brought to the team, especially accountability and defense:

"Coach Doc is holding us to a high standard," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "He wants us to defend. He doesn't take lack of effort as an excuse. If you're on the floor, you've got to do your best."

However, the Bucks were lacking a lot of defense against the Miami Heat the next day. It was almost non-existent as Bam Adebayo controlled the game from the get-go with his rebounding and playmaking.

Accountability will be another issue moving forward with Rivers, who once threw Ben Simmons under the bus during his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks will have some time to fix their issues with a few more months before the playoffs.

