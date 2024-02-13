Did Michael Jordan influence Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's breakup? Closer look at reports and infamous incident

Michael Jordan might have had a hand in the reported breakup of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen. The couple might have called it quits recently after Pippen unfollowed Marcus on Instagram. She also removed all of his images from her account.

According to Page Six, there has been a lot of tension in the relationship between Marcus and Larsa that caused the split. They are reportedly giving each other some space after more than a year of dating.

Marcus' father and NBA legend Michael's "public disapproval" might have caused problems between the couple. MJ famously told French paparazzi a few months ago that he's not a fan of the relationship between his son and his former teammate's ex-wife.

Page Six added that Michael Jordan's rejection of the relationship gave Larsa Pippen an embarrassing feeling. Marcus played it off as a joke when the ex-couple discussed it on their Separation Anxiety podcast last July. However, Larsa felt traumatized by the Chicago Bulls legend's remarks.

"You thought it was funny," Larsa said. "I didn't think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it. I kinda felt like it went everywhere, and I was kind of embarrassed. ... It probably is awkward for my ex and your dad because they have their own relationship, or whatever it was. I wasn't a part of that, and you weren't a part of that, so I feel like, for them, it probably is weird. Oh my god, I was traumatized."

Another issue that made the relationship more complicated was the deteriorating friendship between Michael and Scottie Pippen. The two famously had a falling out after "The Last Dance" was released a few years ago. And at the end of the day, family comes first for both Marcus and Larsa.

Marcus Jordan posts photo with Michael Jordan

Larsa Pippen was not the only one who cleaned her Instagram following the reported breakup with Marcus Jordan. Marcus has also removed all images featuring Larsa on Instagram. He followed it up by posting a picture of himself along with his father Michael Jordan.

Fans even thought that Marcus was ready to meet other women because the song he used for the selfie with MJ was Drake's "First Person Shooter." A source from Larsa's show "Real Housewife of Miami" told Page Six that the breakup caught people on the production off guard.

"No one saw this coming," a source said. "It really seems like a sudden decision. There was no hint that there was trouble in paradise."

