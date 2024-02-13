What happened to Jamal Murray? Looking closer at why the Nuggets guard left marquee game vs Bucks (February 12)

Jamal Murray played just 15 minutes in the Denver Nuggets' marquee matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Murray was listed as questionable to return in the second half due to an injury. He has been having issues with his leg over the past few days.

According to multiple reports, Murray was dealing with a bilateral tibia inflammation or more commonly known as shin splints. He struggled in the first half against the Bucks, finishing with just three points, two rebounds and two turnovers. He went 1-for-5 from the field and was definitely off from the start.

Murray might have tweaked the injury early in the first quarter last Friday against the Sacramento Kings. He returned to the game, but struggled to perform and only had 12 points in 26 minutes.

Jamal Murray has been playing through some minor league injuries this season. Murray missed 13 games early in the campaign with a strained hamstring. He also had issues with his ankle in December, tibia and shin in January and knee earlier this month.

Murray has only played 39 games this season, averaging 20.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists. It has been a tough campaign for him this season, but the Denver Nuggets remain among the best in the Western Conference. They are still contenders to retain the NBA championship.

Jamal Murray reacts to All-Star snub

Jamal Murray was not named an All-Star this season.

Jamal Murray is one of the most underrated players in the NBA right now. Murray is also one of the few top players who has not been named an All-Star. He's in his eighth season already and failed to get selected again due to the backcourt depth in the West.

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings are two of the biggest snubs in the West this season. Both are having great seasons, but it was not enough to be named All-Stars. The same can be said for Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks before he got named as an All-Star replacement.

In regards to not being selected for his first All-Star game, Murray told reporters that he's not bothered by it.

"There's multiple players in the league that should be All-Stars," Murray said. "I think Fox wasn't an All-Star. ... Trae wasn't an All-Star. What do you want me to do now? I think you guys have seen me play at a pretty high level against those same guys that are All-Stars. I just go out there and try not to take it to heart. It is what it is."

