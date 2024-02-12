"Offense sells tickets, defense wins games": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee pokes Kevin Durant after Warriors forward locks down 14x All-Star

Draymond Green's wife seemingly took a shot at Kevin Durant following the Golden State Warriors' win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Hazel Renee had some choice words after Green locked down Durant during the final play of the game in Golden State's 113-112 victory.

Steph Curry was the headliner in the Warriors' win after hitting the game-winning 3-point shot with 0.7 seconds left in the game. Curry stole the show as he led Golden State to their seventh win in 10 games. He finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

However, it was Green who played great defense on Durant in the final possession of the game. He was all over his former teammate as he received the inbound pass, not allowing him to have a good look at the basket as the buzzer sounded.

Green's wife had this to say on her Instagram stories:

"Just a friendly reminder: Offense sells tickets, defense wins games."

It's unclear who Hazel Renee was talking about on offense, but Kevin Durant is one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history. However, the same can be said about Steph Curry, whom Durant called the "greatest player in his position" and a "Top 5" player ever.

The only thing sure was Renee talking about Draymond Green's defense, which was phenomenal during the game. Green did a wonderful job against the Phoenix Suns and his offense was also fantastic. He finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic take shots at each other after the game

Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic got heated on Saturday.

Things got chippy between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic on Saturday night at the Chase Center. It's been more than two months since Green hit Nurkic to the face in Phoenix, which resulted in his indefinite suspension.

It was one of the most interesting stories heading into the game. It took just four minutes before Green and Nurkic got into each other's noses following a foul on the former Defensive Player of the Year.

A few moments later, Nurkic was called for an offensive foul on Green, who taunted the Suns big man. Green was later called for his first technical foul since returning from suspension in the third quarter.

However, the highlight of the night besides Steph Curry's game-winner was when Green and Nurkic taunted each other in back-to-back plays using the "too small" gesture. They then shot at each other after the game, with Nurkic saying that Green didn't learn his lesson.

The Warriors star responded by saying:

"You can't be a nothing defender if you're going to do that," Green. "You probably outweigh me by 70 pounds and you get put in the rim? Got to be more careful."

