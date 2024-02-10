"I listen to Justin Bieber" - Jalen Brunson reveals listening to 2x Grammy Award winner for pregame hype

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks is having the best season of his career and it might be because of his pregame routine. Brunson recently shared that he listens to Justin Bieber before every game. It has become part of his routine that started when he was still in Villanova.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Brunson revealed one of his pregame rituals that involves a two-time Grammy Award winner. He explains that it was his sister who got him hooked on Bieber's "Purpose" album back in his freshman year.

"I listen to Justin Bieber right before I run out," Brunson said. "Every game, I shuffle, I shuffle. It started in college. So I went to Villanova, my sister actually put me on to the 'Purpose' album. It came out in like 2015-ish and so yeah, the album is amazing. I'm not gonna lie, it's amazing."

Jalen Brunson added that when Villanova won the National Championship in 2016, he decided to add Justin Bieber to his pregame routine. It paid off since Villanova won another National Championship two seasons later and he was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks that same year.

Brunson spent four seasons in Dallas before leaving in last year's free agency when he signed with the New York Knicks. He has been a revelation for the Knicks since joining the team, leading the team to the second round of the playoffs last season.

The 27-year-old guard continued to carry the Knicks in his second year and his performances paid off after he was named to his first All-Star Game. He did not get voted in as a starter, but he was selected as a reserve. Some fans even thought that he deserved the starter spot more than Damian Lillard.

Jalen Brunson feeling alright after ankle injury scare

Jalen Brunson suffered a sprained ankle on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jalen Brunson's right ankle seems to be doing alright following his appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Fallon asked Brunson how his ankle was feeling and the New York Knicks star had a positive response.

Brunson suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. It happened midway through the fourth quarter when he turned his ankle after planting his foot while driving to the basket. He tried to shake off the injury before exiting toward the locker room.

The Knicks ruled him out against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. They are already without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby until after the All-Star break due to injuries as well.

