Watch: Thanasis Antetokounmpo hits the Shammgod on Hornets, follows it up with savage celebration

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has had enough of his haters and pulled off an insane move against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo hit the Shammgod on the Hornets, made the tough basket and celebrated like a boss. The Milwaukee Bucks winning by 36 points was just a bonus.

With seven minutes left in the game, the Bucks bench is on the court since the result was already determined. Thanasis has the ball in the left elbow being defended by Hornets forward JT Thor. He put on a few dribble moves before hitting a Shammgod that shocked everyone.

Thanasis then did a hesitation move down the block to lose Thor, who was barely able to recover. The older Antetokounmpo brother then finished it off with a layup as the Bucks bench exploded. Thanasis gave the bench the mean-mug look before going back on defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video that might have broken NBA Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Thanasis Antetokounmpo played 11 minutes and finished with four points, one rebound and one assist. Damian Lillard led the way with 26 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Giannis Antetounmpo had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Bobby Portis added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Bucks improved to 2-5 under new head coach Doc Rivers and are now 34-19 for the season. They are still third in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers while ahead of teams such as the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers.

Also Read: When will Cam Reddish return? LA Lakers provide latest injury update for former lottery pick

Kendrick Perkins roasts Hornets after Thanasis Antetokounmpo's Shammgod

Thanasis Antetokounmpo hit the Shammgod on the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, with a record of 10-40 after the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Hornets are 13th in the Eastern Conference and are now on a nine-game losing streak. They are headed to the lottery again after making the play-in tournament back-to-back times in 2021 and 2022.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins even roasted the Hornets after Thanasis Antetokounmpo pulled off the Shammgod against them. Perkins didn't mince his words as he took a shot at the franchise based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Tells you everything you need to know about the Hornets," Perkins wrote.

Expand Tweet

Some fans on X, formerly Twitter, even called out JT Thor after he let Thanasis embarrass him with the most famous crossover move in basketball. Others are telling him to just retire from the game immediately, which is just salt to the wound during a blowout loss.

"JT Thor gotta retire lmao," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Were Dejounte Murray trade talks stuck because of 'Lakers tax'? Explaining popular NBA Twitter theory

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!