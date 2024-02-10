When will Cam Reddish return? LA Lakers provide latest injury update for former lottery pick

Cam Reddish has not played since Jan. 23 when he suffered a sprained right ankle against the LA Clippers. The Lakers have provided an update on Reddish's injury and it seems like he's closer to a return. Reddish was a vital role player for the Lakers before his injury.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers' medical team has cleared Reddish to begin on-court workouts. He's expected to ramp up his recovery and the team is hoping for him to return after the All-Star break. The Lakers' first game after the break is on Feb. 22 against the Golden State Warriors.

Reddish has been in and out of the Darvin Ham's starting lineups this season. He has played 35 games and is averaging 6.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has provided the Lakers with perimeter defense and outside shooting.

Cam Reddish suffered the injury on Jan. 23 when the LA Lakers faced off against the LA Clippers. It happened early in the fourth quarter when Reddish stepped on James Harden's foot. He blocked a 3-point shot by Harden, but accidentally sprained his ankle.

Reddish tried to get up after the injury, but could not put his full weight on his right foot. He hobbled out of the court as he exited back to the locker room. He was initially ruled out for two weeks and was later re-evaluated.

Cam Reddish vowed to stay healthy before suffering ankle injury

Cam Reddish has been plagued by injuries in his first season with the LA Lakers. Reddish has already missed 18 games this season due to a few different issues. He had foot problems at the start of the season before staying healthy for a month.

Reddish then suffered an adductor injury on Nov. 21 against the Utah Jazz and ended up missing three games. He returned eight days later in the win over the Detroit Pistons, but strained his groin. He was fortunate that the strain was minor and only missed one game.

The former lottery pick dealt with knee soreness in December, but managed to play through it before a groin problem surfaced at the end of 2023. He dealt with his knee issue in mid-January, which caused him to miss three games before returning on Jan. 21 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He told reporters after the game that he'll stay on top of his conditioning to remain injury-free.

"I definitely have to stay on top of it, for sure," Reddish said. "But it's just feeling a lot better. I mean, in general, I just feel a lot better, you know what I mean? Just a few days made all the difference. So, hopefully we can keep that going."

