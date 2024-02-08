Jayson Tatum reveals if he would help 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest headliner Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum was asked about possibly helping Jaylen Brown in the Slam Dunk Contest in the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indiana. Tatum gave a very interesting answer about putting an effort into helping Brown, who will be the headliner of the event.

In an interview following the Boston Celtics' 125-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, a reporter asked Tatum if he's interested in lending his hand to Brown if he needed it. The All-Star starter is open to it and believes that his teammate's rumored participation is great for the Slam Dunk Contest.

"If he asked me, I'd be open to it," Tatum said. "I don't know officially if he's announced that he's in, but I think it'd be great for him to participate in it. Kind of bring that star power to the Dunk Contest. We want to see all the big name guys we grew up watching and so I would love for him to be in and I would love for him to win."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA is planning to announce the participants of the Slam Dunk Contest soon. Charania shared that the lineup for this year's event will be headlined by Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and G League players Mac McClung and Jacob Toppin.

Brown is the first All-Star to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest in seven years when DeAndre Jordan was part of the event in 2017. McClung is the defending Slam Dunk Contest champion, while Toppin is the younger brother of Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin. Jacob currently plays for the Westchester Knicks on a two-way contract.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "I see Steph Curry, I see Draymond" - Klay Thompson issues defiant response to 23-25 Warriors' title aspirations

Jaylen Brown brings star power missing in Slam Dunk Contest

Jaylen Brown brings star power missing in Slam Dunk Contest

While some fans might laugh at Jaylen Brown and the other participants in this year's Slam Dunk Contest, the Boston Celtics superstar is doing a good thing. Brown, who was named to his third All-Star Game, brings some star power into the fading event.

The Slam Dunk Contest used to be the most anticipated part of the All-Star Weekend. Legends such as Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Dominique Wilkins, Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler, Shawn Kemp and Dwight Howard have participated in the contest.

One of the problems of the Slam Dunk Contest over the past decade is the lack of star power. The 3-point shootout has even become more entertaining in the last three years. Brown, who is also NBPA vice president, is showing his fellow stars that it's fine to take risks in front of millions of viewers.

Also Read: "Don't play with him" - Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mycal Johnson subtly warns trade whisperers after explosive outing vs Sixers

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!