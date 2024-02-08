"Don't play with him": Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend Mycal Johnson subtly warns trade whisperers after explosive outing vs Sixers

Andrew Wiggins had an explosive night for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday amid the trade rumors surrounding him. Wiggins' girlfriend Mycal Johnson sent a subtle warning to everyone following his 21-point performance in the win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Johnson shared a video of herself watching Wiggins play on television. With the Warriors on the road, players' families usually stay and watch at home. Golden State is in the final stretch of a five-game road trip and will be back in the Bay Area on Saturday.

"Don't play with him," Johnson wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mycal Johnson's stern warning following the recent Andrew Wiggins trade rumors.

Andrew Wiggins trade rumors began to circulate due to the Golden State Warriors' underwhelming performance this season. Wiggins has been disappointing for the Warriors, averaging just 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He was even benched at some point due to his inconsistency.

However, Wiggins came alive against the Philadelphia 76ers less than 24 hours before the trade deadline. He not only showed off what he's still capable of doing for the Warriors, but also to his potential suitors. He's been linked with teams such as Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks.

Wiggins finished the game with 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors made quick work of the Joel Embiid-less Sixers. Jonathan Kuminga added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Klay Thompson had 18 points and Steph Curry contributed nine points.

Also Read: "Just retire bro" - Home crowd's boos add salt to Jordan Poole's woes amidst NBA Twitter roast

Andrew Wiggins trade: Forward likeliest to be moved if Warriors swing big at deadline

Andrew Wiggins trade: Will the Warriors move on from the former 1st overall pick?

The Golden State Warriors have less than 24 hours before the trade deadline, wherein they could make some changes to further improve their roster. The Warriors will need all the improvement they can get as they try to ascent the Western Conference standings.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, Andrew Wiggins is still the biggest trade chip for Golden State. Jonathan Kuminga should take the case, but he's likely staying after showing off what he can do in the past few weeks.

Expand Tweet

In addition to the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks, the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly interested in Wiggins. The Bucks would likely need to part ways with someone like Bobby Portis, who played under Warriors head coach Steve Kerr in Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Wiggins told reporters after Golden State's win on Wednesday, that he wants to stay at the Bay Area. However, he also knows that the NBA is a business and he can't control what will happen to him at the trade deadline.

Also Read: "Heard they’re getting Jokic, Giannis, and Luka too" - Lakers' dream of landing Donovan Mitchell sparks mocking fan frenzy

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!