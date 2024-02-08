"Heard they’re getting Jokic, Giannis, and Luka too": Lakers' dream of landing Donovan Mitchell sparks mocking fan frenzy

The LA Lakers are reportedly interested and confident in landing Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell this offseason. The Lakers getting linked to another NBA superstar again has fans going crazy online. Mitchell still has a contract next season with a player option for the 2025-26 season.

According to CBS Sports' Bill Reiter, one of the reasons why the Lakers could have trouble making any moves at the trade deadline is their desire for a superstar this summer. Sources told Reiter that the Lakers are interested in Mitchell, who is also being linked to the New York Knicks.

Mitchell is eligible to sign an extension with the Cavaliers next season. He's been rumored to be wanting a move to his hometown Knicks, but Cleveland is playing fantastic at the moment. They are second in the East standings with a 32-16 record.

The LA Lakers' interest in Donovan Mitchell has NBA fans going into a frenzy online. They cannot believe that another superstar has been linked with the Lakers even though they seemingly don't have the assets to acquire one.

One fan even joked about the franchise's interest in adding other superstars:

"Heard they're getting Jokic, Giannis, and Luka too."

Another fan went further:

"That's ridiculous. They're getting Embiid, SGA, and Tatum."

This fan joked about the Lakers' "assets" to make a trade:

"I mean they still have Cam Reddish and a 2085 4th-round pick, surely that's gotta be enough?"

Here are other memes and reactions on the Donovan Mitchell to Lakers rumors on X, formerly Twitter:

Will Donovan Mitchell sign an extension with Cavaliers?

Donovan Mitchell is one of the big reasons why the Cleveland Cavaliers have climbed up to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell has been playing like a madman this season, averaging 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

But the rumors surrounding his future in Cleveland could cause some issues with the team. However, it seems like Mitchell is open to signing a new contract with the Cavaliers and that depends on just one thing, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

"The one consistent thing I've heard around Donovan Mitchell all year is he wants to win," Charania said. "I think there's a level of pride, a level of legacy that he wants to build for himself. And he knows that winning and winning big is at the crux of that. That will all take care of itself based on how the Cavs perform in the playoffs."

