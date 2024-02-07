"Weak a**holes are always trying to tell one side": Matt Barnes goes off at reporter for writing on controversial HS incident

Former NBA player Matt Barnes was not happy with a reporter who wrote an article about his alleged actions at a high school basketball game. Barnes made headlines over the weekend for confronting a student announcer that was caught on video.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported about the incident that happened in a game between Crespi Carmelite and Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles. Barnes' twin sons, Carter and Isaiah, play for Crespi and are coached by Derek Fisher, who is married to Barnes' ex-wife Gloria Govan.

Anderson followed up the initial report by the Los Angeles Times, wherein Barnes was caught on video confronting Jake Lancer, the game's student announcer, after one of his sons was whistled for a technical foul. The one-time NBA announcer was allegedly shouting at the refs all game.

Lancer even told a freelance reporter after the game that Barnes threatened to "slap the sh*t out of him."

After the reports about the incident came out, Matt Barnes initially defended himself and pointed out that he was not talking directly to the student announcer. Barnes then confronted James Anderson on X for not getting his side of the story.

"You weak a**holes are always trying to tell one side of the story," Barnes wrote.

Anderson argued that he and a fellow Sacramento Bee reporter tried to call Barnes to get his side. However, Barnes was not having any of it since Anderson only reached out after he published his report.

"You reach out after the fact. F*ck you!" Barnes wrote.

Another thing that irritated Barnes was the headline that put him in a bad light even though he had not told his side. He thought that his hometown of Sacramento deserved to know that truth.

What did the student announcer say about his incident with Matt Barnes?

What did Matt Barnes say to the student announcer?

Matt Barnes was caught on video putting his hands on student announcer Jake Lancer. Barnes was not happy about something although he has been allegedly barking at officials for most of the game. He was being an over-supportive father to his twin sons, one of whom was called for a technical foul.

In an interview with Jack Pollon, Lancer shared what happened between him and Barnes. He also revealed what the former NBA player told him that should be considered inappropriate.

"This guy was on the court mid-game multiple times screaming ridiculous stuff at the refs and everyone, including myself was looking at him," Lancer said. "We made eye contact and that was enough for him to come up to me and grip my shoulder with his hand. ... Then he said, 'I'll slap the sh*t out of you.'"

