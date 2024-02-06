"Let Miles Bridges abuse us with 41 points": LA Lakers fans in shambles after Hornets nearly complete 21-point turnaround

LA Lakers fans are not happy with their team despite the win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. They are upset that the Lakers almost blew a 21-point lead and let Miles Bridges explode for 41 points. Nevertheless, the Lakers are now on a three-game winning streak and are two games above .500.

The Lakers ended their six-game road trip on a high note with a 124-118 win in Charlotte. They were 4-2 for the road trip, which is a good sign for the franchise heading into an important matchup against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers in the victory over the Hornets with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, while D'Angelo Russell had a team-high 28 points. LeBron James added 26 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

However, there is no pleasing some LA Lakers fans on social media. Some fans are upset that the Lakers were unable to get a blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets. Others are not happy that the Hornets almost made a comeback.

One fan is not happy the Lakers allowed 41 points from the controversial Miles Bridges:

"We really let Miles Bridges abuse us with 41 points like he abused his wife?"

Another fan is not impressed since the Hornets are among the worst teams in the league:

"Congrats on barely defeating the Shanghai Sharks."

This fan was happy with the win, but advised the team to improve their defense:

"Great win but I'm concerned abt the defense. We can't let bums like miles bridges drop 40."

Here are other memes and reactions to the LA Lakers' win over the Charlotte Hornets:

What's next for the LA Lakers ahead of the NBA trade deadline?

The LA Lakers will be back in action on Feb. 8 against the Denver Nuggets, hours after the trade deadline. The Lakers have been linked to several stars such as Dejounte Murray and Zach LaVine, while LeBron James was also rumored as a possible trade candidate.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, James is likely to stay in Hollywood and has made it clear to the Lakers front office that he wants them to be aggressive. The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference, but are just three games behind the sure final playoff spot occupied by the Phoenix Suns.

"He has made it extremely clear he wants the Lakers to be aggressive," Windhorst said. “What the Lakers have done in talks from people that I have talked to is that they have been willing to trade the 2029 first-round pick that they have."

