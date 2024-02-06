Did Matt Barnes have beef with Derek Fisher? Looking at their history with Gloria Govan amid viral high school game video

Matt Barnes is back in the headlines recently following a viral video of him in his twin sons' high school game. Barnes' kids are being coached by Derek Fisher, who is married to his ex-wife Gloria Govan. But what is the story between all the parties involved?

According to Awful Announcing, Barnes attended the game between Harvard-Westlake Wolverines and Crespi Carmelite Celts over the weekend. His twin sons, Isaiah and Carter, play for Crespi and are coached by Fisher.

Barnes reportedly put his hands on student announcer Jake Lancer during the game, which delayed the game. The former NBA player was also allegedly loud and shouting things at referees as he watched his sons play basketball.

The video of Matt Barnes' interaction with the student announcer has gone viral. Many are interested in the connection of Barnes with Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan. So here's a summary of the complicated relationship between all the parties involved.

Barnes was married to Govan from 2013 to 2016, but was already separated in 2014. They had twin sons together, with Govan beginning a relationship with Fisher, who was once teammates with Barnes in 2015.

This led to a viral incident reported by The New York Post, wherein Barnes allegedly made a 95-mile trip to the house he once shared with Govan and beat up Fisher. It was one of the most interesting off-field basketball stories of 2015, with Kanye West referencing it in his song "30 Hours."

Barnes would later clarify that he only had to make a 15-minute drive and was not upset about Fisher dating Govan. He was not happy that one of his sons was feeling uncomfortable with Fisher in their house.

"I live 15 minutes away, and I was going over to check on my kids because they seemed uncomfortable," Barnes said. "That was my main reason for going over there."

Matt Barnes comments on incident with student announcer

Jake Lancer, the student announcer Matt Barnes put his hands on, clarified that he did not say anything bad at the former NBA player. Lancer just pointed out that Barnes was yapping at officials all game long, but Barnes allegedly threatened to slap him.

The one-time NBA champion clarified later in a tweet that he was only talking smack to the referees and not to anyone in the audience or the student announcer. However, the video evidence showed that he interacted with Lancer during the game.

