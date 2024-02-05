"Love you kiddo": Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union wholeheartedly wishes stepson Zaire on 22nd birthday

Dwyane Wade's son Zaire celebrated his 22nd birthday on Sunday and his stepmother Gabrielle Union wished her nothing but the best. Zaire is the eldest son of the Miami Heat legend and a pro basketball player in his own right. Union has been married to Wade since 2014.

In one of her Instagram stories, Union sent a birthday message to his stepson. It was full of love as she has been with the Wade family since she began dating Dwayne back in 2008.

"Happy Birthday @zaire. Love you kiddo."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gabrielle Union greeted Zaire Wade a happy birthday on Instagram.

Zaire Wade was born on Feb. 4, 2002, in Chicago, Illinois. He's the eldest child of Dwyane Wade and Siohvaughn Funches. He was born when Dwyane was still playing college basketball at Marquette. His parents divorced in 2007, with the Miami Heat legend being granted full custody of their two kids, Zaire and Zaya.

The 22-year-old pro player began his career at Sierra Canyon High School in California before transferring to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. He had several offers from programs such as DePaul, Nebraska, Rhode Island and Toledo.

However, Zaire opted to go professional in October 2021 and announced his entry to the NBA G League Draft. He was selected 10th overall by Salt Lake City Stars, an affiliate of the Utah Jazz. His father has been a minority owner of the franchise since April 2021.

After one season in the NBA G League, Zaire signed with the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League. He's currently a free agent and could be looking to a potential move in Europe.

Also Read: "Has to be Thanasis" - NBA Twitter enters hilarious discourse over 'worst player' title, Thanasis Antetokounmpo rivals Killian Hayes

Zaire Wade on his relationship with his father Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade has a unique relationship with son Zaire.

In an interview with Muscle & Fitness last year, Zaire Wade discussed his unique relationship with his father Dwyane Wade. He also commented on why having a Hall of Famer as a father was a double-edged sword.

"I think I'm studying him a lot more now, than I used to, just because I am getting older," Zaire said. "That double-edged sword, having someone who is so close to you, that you can just watch every day, ask any questions in the world that you want, not everybody has that access, and that ability to, you know, pick his brains. So, I definitely took advantage of it growing up."

Zaire added that he wished he could have been more open to his father when he was younger and asked him more important questions. Nevertheless, it was a great experience for him to be under the tutelage of one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Also Read: "Clips go as he goes" - Skip Bayless draws Kawhi Leonard-Lamar Jackson parallels while hyping MVP prospects

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!