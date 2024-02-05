"Has to be Thanasis": NBA Twitter enters hilarious discourse over 'worst player' title, Thanasis Antetokounmpo rivals Killian Hayes

NBA Twitter is debating who is the "worst player" in the NBA today, with names such as Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Killian Hayes popping out. Antetokounmpo has been the butt of many jokes online, while Hayes has had his fair share of criticism from Detroit Pistons fans.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the page "LakeShowYo" asked its followers who they think is the worst player in the league. Some Lakers fans thought that it was between Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes, who currently represent the purple and gold.

"Who's the worst player in the NBA right now?" the page wrote.

Fans online quickly pointed out to Thanasis Antetokounmpo as their choice for worst player in the league. Thanasis has been battling nepotism claims that the only reason he's with the Milwaukee Bucks is due to his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Has to be Thanasis," one fan wrote.

Others thought that it was Killian Hayes of the Detroit Pistons:

"The one, the only, Killian Hayes," one fan commented.

Here are other answers:

While some people consider Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Killian Hayes among the worst players in the NBA, they are still in the best basketball league in the world. Antetokounmpo has five seasons under his belt, while Hayes is in his fourth year and has been a starter for the majority of his young career.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has no time for haters

Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks doesn't care about haters.

Despite all the hate he's gotten on social media, Thanasis Antetokounmpo is tuning them out and really doesn't care about them. Thanasis told Donatas Urbonas of Basket News back in August that only the truth will hurt him. He's not bothered by people calling him out for being in the NBA due to Giannis.

"Everybody has their opinion, but the only time it hurts you is when it's true," Thanasis said. "If it's true, it hurts you, but at the same time, if you know my journey. ... Bro, I didn't have what to eat. Who cares about an article? I didn't have anything to eat, I'm a son of immigrants."

Thanasis was reportedly pursued by the New York Knicks this offseason before re-signing with the Milwaukee Bucks. He started his NBA career in New York during the 2015-16 season. He spent the next three years in Europe before the Bucks came calling ahead of the 2019-20 season.

