How long is Joel Embiid out for? Exploring whether Sixers star could miss the season after latest injury update

Joel Embiid was already dealing with a left knee injury when Jonathan Kuminga accidentally landed on that same knee last Tuesday. Embiid was diagnosed with a displaced flap in his meniscus, which is a kind of tear. The Philadelphia 76ers and the reigning MVP were mulling their options before opting to undergo surgery.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid is set to get his left meniscus tear repaired via surgery sometime this week. He's expected to be out for an extended period and his official timeline of recovery will be determined after the procedure.

That means Embiid will miss out on winning the MVP this season due to the new award eligibility rules imposed by the NBA. A player will need to play at least 65 games to qualify for individual awards and All-NBA selection.

But how long will Joel Embiid be out after his procedure? Dr. Evan Jeffries, a guest injury analyst for Fox Sports, believes Embiid will likely require four to six months of recovery. It's due to the meniscus repair that could take time to heal and more rehab to get cleared.

Jeffries also called it the best procedure for long-term results that could prolong the career of the 29-year-old injury-prone superstar. It's a tough blow for the Philadelphia 76ers if Embiid will miss the remainder of the season. The Sixers are 4-10 without their best player this season so far.

Adrian Wojnarowski added that there's some optimism that Embiid won't miss the rest of the season and he'll be returning later to finish the campaign. Wojnarowski also pointed out that there would be more clarity about Embiid's status following his surgery.

LeBron James defends Joel Embiid amid criticism

Joel Embiid faced a lot of criticism when he sat out his matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets last week. Embiid was a late scratch as he missed his fifth straight game in Denver, a city he has not played in since 2019.

Several media members blasted Embiid for "ducking" Jokic, which possibly led to the reigning MVP suiting up against the Golden State Warriors last Tuesday despite not being fully healthy. It led to another injury that will surely cost him the MVP award this season.

LeBron James defended Embiid from the media and called them out on his official X account:

"Where are all the media outlets, TV media personalities, hot takes that talked so much 💩 about Joel Embiid about missing those games when he knew what he was dealing with."

