"Got me paying two rents.": Shaquille O'Neal praises daughter Taahirah's Georgia move while making comedic jab

Shaquille O'Neal had nothing but praise for his eldest daughter Taahirah, who recently made the move to Georgia. Taahirah is Shaq's first child born on July 19, 1996. Her mother is the LA Lakers legend's ex-girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh. He has five children with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson.

In a story uploaded on her Instagram account, Taahirah shared a video of her father speaking at a party. The family was celebrating her move from Texas to Georgia to start a new chapter of her life. The four-time NBA champion was his usual goofy self and had this to say:

"I'm so proud of you even though you got me paying two rents. I'm proud of you."

Taahirah O'Neal was born in Orlando, Florida when Shaquille O'Neal was still with the Orlando Magic. She grew up with his mother in Sugar Land, Texas and went to Clements High School. She graduated in 2014 and began studying sociology and politics at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 27-year-old graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe, prompting PepsiCo, Inc. to hire her for social media marketing and communication analysis. However, it seems like she's ready for the next chapter of her life.

Taahirah recently shared on Instagram that she'll be leaving Texas to move to Georgia. It should be pointed out Shaq owns a home outside of Atlanta in McDonough. He needs a place to live during the season when working at the TNT studio for "Inside the NBA."

Shaquille O'Neal loves his daughters more than his sons

Shaquille O'Neal has three sons and three daughters.

Shaquille O'Neal has three sons and three daughters, but it seems like he has more love for his girls than his boys. O'Neal revealed it in an appearance on the "Dear Fathers" podcast late last month.

"My father Sergeant (Harrison), he teaches you a man's job was to protect, provide and love, period. ... My girls, I don't want my guys to hear this and feel disrespected, but I got a lot more love for the girls and I do for the boys. Especially when they call you Daddy and they're young and they hold on to you."

All six of Shaq's kids are doing great in life. Taahirah works for PepsiCo, Inc. as an analyst. Myles is working as a model and trying to become a DJ, while Shareef is a free agent after playing for NBA G League Ignite last season. Amirah and Shaqir play college basketball for the Texas Southern University Tigers, while Me'Arah is a senior in high school committed to playing in Florida.

