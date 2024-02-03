"It's a blessing": Russell Westbrook becomes 25th player in 25,000 club and joins LeBron James on hallowed turf

Russell Westbrook made history on Friday night in the LA Clippers' 136-125 win over the Detroit Pistons on the road. Westbrook came off the bench and finished with 23 points, two rebounds and nine assists. He became the 25th member of the 25,000 points club, while joining LeBron James in an exclusive list.

In his postgame interview, Westbrook was happy to become part of NBA history by scoring 25,000 career points in the regular season. He's now 193 points away from leaping over the great Jerry West in the all-time scoring list.

"It's a blessing. I don't take any day, any night for granted," Westbrook said.

Sports Illustrated's Joey Linn also pointed out that Russell Westbrook joined LeBron James as the only two players in NBA history with 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists. This just shows how unique Westbrook's skillsets are and how great of a player he is, despite all the criticisms over the past couple of years.

Westbrook also remains atop the triple-double mountain, which has been synonymous with his name ever since he broke Oscar Robertson's record. Only a championship is missing in the former MVP's resume and he has a chance to add it with the LA Clippers this season.

The Clippers improved to 32-15 for the season following their win over the Detroit Pistons. They are just 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the West.

Russell Westbrook fantastic in Clippers' win

Russell Westbrook scored his 25,000th point against the Detroit Pistons.

Russell Westbrook has been fantastic for the LA Clippers ever since joining them last season, following his release from the Utah Jazz. Westbrook had a tumultuous stint with the LA Lakers before his trade to Utah. He has since revitalized his career almost immediately with the Clippers.

With the Clippers acquiring James Harden this season, Westbrook was the first player to sacrifice his minutes to improve the team. They were struggling to find the right chemistry until the triple-double king decided to come off the bench. It paid off as the Clippers quickly turned their season around to become a top championship contender.

Westbrook is averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.0 minutes per game this season. It also helps that the Clippers have Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Harden in the starting lineup.

However, they will have to prove that they are not a fluke by winning in the playoffs. The Western Conference is stacked, so there's no guarantee that all the top teams will have an easy first-round matchup.

