"Nobody brings their girls on road" - 4x NBA champion reveals Scottie Pippen bending unspoken rules on team plane

Scottie Pippen's personal life has been in the spotlight over the past year due to his ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. The couple was married from 1997 to 2021 and had four children together. Scottie's former teammate and four-time NBA champion John Salley recently shared a story about the ex-couple.

In a recent appearance on Vlad TV, DJ Vlad and Salley discussed Larsa's relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan. They reached a point wherein the former Pistons "bad boy" revealed that Scottie used to bring his wife with him on the team plane during his time with the Houston Rockets.

"She was on the road all the time," Salley said. "I think in Houston, she was always on the road, always going places with them. She needs that up close tight validation. Nobody brings their girls on the road. You just don't do that. You don't bring your wife to work, it's not bring your wife to work day."

Travel is one of the hardest parts of an NBA player's life because they are on the road for half of the season. There are times wherein a team will be traveling to six cities in less than two weeks. It's tough because they could be away from their family.

Some players fly in their wives and kids for certain away games separately, but they are mostly present during home games. No rule prevents players from taking their significant others on the team plane. However, it's something that's not usually done around the league.

Scottie Pippen's relationship with Larsa Pippen

Larsa and Scottie Pippen have four children together.

Scottie Pippen played the majority of his career with the Chicago Bulls, winning six NBA championships alongside Michael Jordan. The former teammates' relationship deteriorated over the years, with Pippen blasting MJ following the release of "The Last Dance" documentary in 2020.

Larsa Pippen's current relationship with Jordan's son puts the seven-time All-Star's life in the spotlight. The former couple was married from 1997 to 2021, with Scottie initially filing for divorce in 2016 before withdrawing it. Larsa filed for divorce two years later and their divorce was finalized in 2021.

They have four children together – Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. Scotty used to play for the LA Lakers, but he's now with the Memphis Grizzlies. Preston is studying to become an entrepreneur, while Justin is a high school basketball prospect. Sophia once appeared on "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" in 2018.

