"What Michael Jordan needed to win": NBA fans react as Scottie Pippen's son, Scotty Pippen Jr., drops NBA career-highs

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, put forth a career-best performance against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. His impressive play helped the depleted Grizzlies secure a 105-96 upset road win, leading to some entertaining reactions from NBA fans.

Pippen Jr. finished with career-highs of 15 points, six rebounds and six assists on 71.4% shooting. He was one of four Grizzlies players to score at least 15 points and one of six to finish in double figures.

Wednesday’s contest marked Pippen Jr.’s second with the Grizzlies since he agreed to a two-year two-way contract with the team last week. His signing came after he thrived with the NBA G League's South Bay Lakers earlier this season.

Over five games, Pippen Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 43.3% shooting.

The 23-year-old also played six games for the LA Lakers last season. However, he never scored more than four points in a game. So, Wednesday’s scoring outburst caught fans off guard.

Following the game, many cracked jokes relating to his father.

“This is what Michael Jordan needed to win,” one fan said.

“Showing why [Michael] Jordan was nothing without him,” another said.

Meanwhile, some Lakers fans expressed concern that LA may have lost another valuable young prospect.

“Lakers messed up letting him go, he’s better than Austin Reaves,” one fan said.

“We held bro back, unfortunately,” another said.

Below are a few more of the top fan reactions to Scotty Pippen Jr.’s career night:

Taylor Jenkins commends Grizzlies following Scotty Pippen Jr.’s career-best performance

Following Scotty Pippen Jr. and Memphis’ impressive win over the Heat, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins commended his shorthanded team’s effort.

“Just be authentic to who you are, understand the reality and every single day I think our group's maintained a great spirit,” Jenkins said. “I think our staff, coaching staff, performance, medical team, everyone’s dealing with a lot right now trying to navigate the injuries and guys being in and out.”

Only one of Memphis’ regular starters (Jaren Jackson Jr.) played on Wednesday, as the Grizzlies had a whopping nine players out due to injury. This includes star point guard Ja Morant (shoulder), who is out for the season.

However, the team still found a way to win, led by a career-high and game-high 25 points from sophomore wing Vince Williams Jr. The win marked the Grizzlies’ second straight, while the Heat’s loss was their fourth in a row.

Memphis (17-27) will try and keep its improbable winning streak alive when it hosts the Orlando Magic (23-21) on Friday.

On the flip side, Miami (24-20) will try and get back on track when it hosts the NBA-best Boston Celtics (34-10) on Thursday.

