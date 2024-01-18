How much is Scottie Pippen worth? Net worth, occupation and all about The Traitors star Larsa Pippen's ex-husband

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, is moving from one Peacock hit show to another. She has joined the cast of The Traitors season 2 alongside boyfriend Marcus Jordan, who is the son of Scottie’s former Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. Larsa and Marcus’ bond will be tested as they go up against each other on the reality TV show.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and her lover are competing for the grand prize of $250,000. Their relationship has garnered significant traction online as Larsa, the Assyrian-American socialite, married Scottie for 21 years before filing for divorce in 2018.

Notably, when she made her debut in the TV scene in The Real Housewives of Miami in 2011, she was introduced to the viewers as Larsa, the wife of NBA champion Scottie Pippen and the mother of their four children.

However, when the show returned after an eight-year hiatus in 2021, she transformed into a new Larsa, enjoying a single life in her lavish Miami home.

How much is Scottie Pippen’s net worth?

Scottie Pippen’s net worth is approximately around $20 million. In his illustrious basketball career, Scottie was first drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1987. He spent 12 seasons with the team, racking up six championship titles. This was followed by the two-time Olympic gold medalist joining the Houston Rockets for a year, finally ending his career with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2008.

Scottie married Larsa in 1997 when she was 23, and he was 32. Notably, he earned his fifth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls that same year and was at the height of his basketball career. Larsa and Scottie had four children: Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin, and Sophia. The athlete has four more children from other relationships.

The exes stayed married for two decades before filing for divorce in 2016. The couple attempted to reconcile, but Larsa filed for divorce the second time in 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences." Their amicable separation was finalized in December 2021, and the duo now continue co-parenting their minor children.

Who is Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife dating now?

Larsa Pippen is dating Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball champion Michael Jordan. He graduated from the University of Central Florida and owns a sneaker and apparel store called "Trophy Room."

The couple was first linked in September 2022 when they were spotted having lunch together. Larsa commented about their bond during an interaction with People in October 2022. She said they were “just friends.”

At the Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premiere party in December 2022, Marcus accompanied Larsa and the following month, they were spotted kissing. The couple finally made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2023. Sharing a sweet photo of Larsa holding flower bouquets, Marcus captioned his lovey-dovey post,

"Three words, 8 letters. Happy Valentines Day, Babe."

Before making the relationship official, Larsa publicly spoke about how difficult it was for her to begin dating after separating from Scottie Pippen.

The Traitors Season 2 episodes air in three weekly installments on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 9 pm ET. This will continue until the last episode will be released on January 26.