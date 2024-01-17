Larsa Pippen reveals her favourite restaurant during date night with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan went on a date night visit to a famous restaurant in Miami. The couple was seen having a good time at Kissaki, a Japanese restaurant. Larsa took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of ordering a drink with Marcus Jordan.

As seen in the short video, the couple was enjoying their time out. Larsa captioned the post:

"My new fav restaurant"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan at their date night(via Instagram @larsapippen)

The restaurant where Larsa and her beau were hanging out was a traditional Japanese cuisine restaurant. As per its website, the restaurant claims to have most of their fish directly from Japan under their own Fishery and Wildlife license.

Larsa Pippen lists her Miami penthouse for sale

Larsa Pippen, renowned for her role in the Real Housewives of Miami, recently put her opulent Miami penthouse on the market. This luxurious four-bedroom, five-bathroom home, located at Paramount Miami World Center, boasts a prime downtown location and is currently listed at $4,199,999.

The listing agent, Seth Semilof from Haute Residence, described this penthouse as an "amazing penthouse property in Downtown Miami," highlighting its exceptional value at $1,200 per square foot.

The picturesque home was constructed in 2019. The fully upgraded and move-in-ready dream home offers an array of luxuries, such as top-of-the-line window blackouts providing stunning city views, world-class amenities and an exquisite array of facilities.

From a resort-style pool with bungalows to a dog park, soccer field, tennis courts, gym with a boxing studio, and a sky deck with a lounge, this property provides a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury.

Additionally, the penthouse features a range of high-end appliances and custom amenities, including a bar, kitchen island and walk-in closets, all designed to enhance the living experience for potential buyers.

The decision to sell this marvelous property marks a new chapter for Larsa, coinciding with her relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan. With a wealth of features and a remarkable location, Larsa Pippen's Miami penthouse presents a rare opportunity for those in search of a sophisticated and lavish urban home in the heart of Downtown Miami.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!