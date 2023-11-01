Larsa Pippen vows to switch last name to 'Jordan' from Pippen after marrying Marcus Jordan: "When we do get married ...

Larsa Pippen has been garnering headlines since her relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, began. Their relationship has received mixed reactions from the public, but the couple is still going strong. While they are not officially engaged, Pippen did reveal that Jordan gave her a promise ring.

Interestingly, the two were interviewed on DraftKings Network's "Pablo Torre Finds Out" where they were asked how the last name will pan out once they get married.

In the interview, Larsa Pippen stated that she would change her last name after she married Michael Jordan's son. Her reason for keeping the last name Pippen after her divorce was because she wanted her and her kids to share the same last name.

"My kids being Pippen also, I feel like, unless I got remarried I wouldn't change my last name," Pippen said. "But if I do, obviously, when we do get married, I'm gonna change my last name."

The couple first went public in January 2023. They stated that they don't have an official wedding date set yet.

Larsa Pippen on her relationship with Marcus Jordan

During the same interview session on DraftKings Network's "Pablo Torre Finds Out," Scottie Pippen's ex-wife didn't mince words when she talked about how people have perceived her relationship with Marcus Jordan.

"Aesthetically it probably doesn't look good," Pippen said. "Just to hear of it, it doesn't resonate well with people."

Larsa Pippen revealed that she understands why people criticize her current romantic relationship. The most obvious criticism is the 16-year age gap between the two. Additionally, Marcus Jordan also mentioned how his NBA legend father is taking it.

"The main thing from my dad was 'you're a grown adult,'" Jordan said. "Ultimately as long as I'm happy, he's happy. He's never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa, and he's not going to start now."

The respect for Marcus Jordan's love life is there for the Chicago Bulls legend as he is well aware that his son is an adult who is capable of making his own decisions.

Be that as it may, the love between the couple has certainly rubbed some people the wrong way due to its complicated nature.