"My boyfriend is a king": Larsa Pippen's bold statement gets instant love from Marcus Jordan

Many are aware of the love between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan as they've often shared their affection toward each other in public on more than one occasion. Recently, the couple went as a guest on The Ringer Reality TV Podcast and Larsa didn't waste the chance to compliment Marcus.

The couple love each other so much that they have been planning on getting married soon. As they slowly plan their long-awaited marriage, Jordan and Pippen are casual guests on different shows to share how they've become a loving couple in just a short amount of time.

Everyone knows how Marcus treats Larsa as he often compliments her on social media. The Real Housewives of Miami star is the one who takes home the cake this time with how she complimented her partner.

"My boyfriend is a king and should be treated like that." Pippen said. "He's not a photographer. He's not a social media."

After she said those comforting words, the son of Michael Jordan quickly went in for a kiss as he was touched by Larsa's comments. The host, Spencer Pratt, wanted to be treated as such and immediately made a side comment.

"Heidi, I’m a king, too!" Pratt hilariously added.

Larsa Pippen's man settles credit card debt

Marcus failed to pay a six-figure credit card bill, causing American Express to take him to court for it. Larsa Pippen's boyfriend almost got into serious financial trouble, as it started to be unpaid when the two became an item.

According to Radar Online, Marcus was issued a Business Platinum card in 2016 under his business, Trophy Room. He had an unpaid balance of $157,000 and the son of the former Chicago Bulls star allegedly stopped paying it around 2022. Before the year ended, AmEx filed a lawsuit against him to collect the debt.

A settlement was reached when Marcus agreed to pay the remaining balance in $10k installments.

There are others who think that maybe Larsa was the one who helped him pay the debt. Still, there hasn't been any confirmation on how he has been able to get the money for the trouble that he caused.

According to the source, AmEx has dismissed the case since the debt has been paid off.

