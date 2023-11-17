"They talked a lot of s**t before" - Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan dishes hot take on Pablo Torre after interview on his podcast

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have continued to make headlines in NBA circles in recent months, despite having little to do with the game. The relationship has gotten a lot of attention because Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, and Marcus is the son of Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

While making the media rounds recently, the couple appeared on Pablo Torre Finds Out where they dished out their relationship and fired back at critics.

Despite that, they weren't too pleased once they went back and watched the whole show, with Larsa Pippen alleging Pablo Torre was looking for a hit piece. On a recent episode of their podcast, they discussed the interview, with Larsa saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We do podcasts and when people talk about us, I feel like they still don't know who we are. They talked a lot of s--- before (the interview). It was very one-sided ... It was a hit piece by the way."

While theories have flown about the relationship, with Van Lathan going so far as to theorize that MJ put his son up to a diabolical stunt, the couple seem very happy. Despite many questioning the relationship, they have remained nearly inseparable since they started dating.

Although they have not yet married, the duo runs a podcast called Separation Anxiety and appeared on season two of The Traitor.

Marcus Jordan agrees with Larsa Pippen's assessment of podcast appearance

Marcus Jordan agreed with what Larsa Pippen said about their appearance on Pablo Torre Finds Out. While piggybacking off of her thoughts on the Separation Anxiety podcast he also put some of the blame on him and Larsa Pippen.

As he explained, he and Larsa should have done some homework before agreeing to go on the show. Following up on Pippen's comments, he spoke about the situation:

"They talked a lot of s**t. I wasn't too familiar with the format of his show. ... I feel like the first half segment of the show was talking crazy. Obviously they had listened to the podcast and were familiar with it, but our interview was very fluffy"

Expand Tweet

In addition, the couple notably called Torre "miserable" something that caught the attention of the podcast host. In response, he was quick to change his name on Twitter to "Miserable Pablo Torre" while posting the link of Jordan and Pippen criticizing him.