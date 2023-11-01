“Cons were our last names” - Larsa Pippen sends damning message to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen amid marriage talks

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship has continued to make headlines. As the story goes, the pair had gone to a party where Pippen became jealous of another woman talking to Jordan. Since then, the couple has become nearly inseparable, and despite their commitment to one another, there have been questions about their relationship.

Even though Marcus Jordan is the son of Michael Jordan, and Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, many have questioned the nature of the relationship given the dynamic between MJ and Scottie Pippen.

Marcus Jordan recently stated on "Pablo Torre Finds Out" that he has a clear message for the haters: "F**k 'em all." In the same interview, Larsa Pippen addressed the elephant in the room regarding MJ and Scottie:

"We don't need to fake a relationship for over a year. Who would do that? Because we were friends before, it would be hard for us to date. I just knew it was impossible. And then the more and more time we spent together ... There were so many pros ... and the cons were our last names.

"I'm not concerned with my ex or Marcus' dad. We're both adults. I don't ask my ex who he dates," she added.

Looking at the latest engagement rumors surrounding Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

This summer, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were the subject of engagement rumors after Pippen was spotted wearing a massive ring. As the two previously explained in "Separation Anxiety," they aren't engaged. However, Marcus keeps saying, "It's in the works."

On "Pablo Torre Finds Out," the couple addressed the engagement rumors and where things stand. Marcus explained that it's more of a question of when the wedding will happen rather than if it will happen.

However, he said he already knows he wants his father, Michael Jordan, to be his best man. The tradition has continued within the Jordan family, with Marcus serving as MJ's best man and MJ serving as best man for Marcus' brother.

Despite any potential awkwardness from Marcus dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, he hopes his dad will be his best man when the time comes.