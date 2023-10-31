“F**k them all”: Marcus Jordan shows no remorse while calling out naysayers critiquing relationship with Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship has continued to make headlines in recent months. Over the summer, the couple were the subject of engagement rumors, when Pippen was spotted wearing a massive ring on her hand.

While the couple are yet to get engaged, Marcus Jordan has stated in the past that their engagement is in the works.

In the meantime, both Marcus and Larsa have continued to defend their relationship. When a clip of Michael Jordan went viral after the six-time NBA champ stated that he didn't approve of the couple, they remained unwavering in their commitment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, during an interview on Pablo Torre Finds Out, the couple have shed new light on their relationship. Marcus Jordan plainly stated to the haters that he couldn't care less of what they think.

Speaking candidly, Marcus stated:

"My mentality is f**k them all because I just feel like we compliment each other in so many different ways that whatever, she's having a good day I'm there to support her and vice versa. I don't know, I feel like we're living in our truth and anybody that isn't happy about it can piss off."

Looking at the latest news regarding Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship has continued to be a major storyline around the NBA. While Jordan never played professional basketball, the connection he and Larsa Pippen have to the NBA Hall of Famers has made them a wildly popular couple.

The pair recently spent a night out in Miami celebrating the opening of Cadadonna Miami. They were also spotted in Scotland this past summer where they were filming season two of 'The Traitor'.

The show features a number of reality TV stars all looking to stab one another in the back for a $250,000 prize. The season is expected to release in January, with notable reality TV stars like Johnny Bananas and Chris Tamburello taking part.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have notably been the only couple advertised as being on the show, which is expected to create quite an interesting dynamic.

In the buildup to the new season, whether the other contestants will feel threatened by the couple's alliance has been a major talking point.

Of course, through all the latest news, there have been no updates regarding their engagement. Without any updates regarding the matter, fans have continued to hold onto Marcus Jordan's previous "it's in the works" update.