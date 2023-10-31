"I was his best man": Marcus Jordan hopes dad Michael Jordan can overcome awkwardness with Larsa Pippen at their wedding & reciprocate his gesture

Back in 2013, Michael Jordan married his current wife Yvette in a lavish ceremony where his son, Marcus Jordan, stood as his best man. While Marcus Jordan may not be engaged quite yet, 'Heir Jordan' previously teased fans that an engagement is in the works. When the time comes for Marcus and his girlfriend Larsa Pippen to get married, the future groom already knows who he wants as his best man.

In the spirit of reciprocating a gesture from years back, Marcus wants his father, Michael Jordan, to be his best man. Given that Marcus will marry the ex-wife of MJ's former teammate, Scottie Pippen, it's understandable that there may be some level of awkwardness.

Despite that, Marcus wants Michael Jordan to stand as his best man. During a recent appearance on Pablo Torre Finds Out, the six-time champion's oldest son spoke about the situation:

"Look, I was the best man at his wedding and [he was] the best man at my brother's wedding, and so obviously we'll keep that tradition going."

Regarding an update on the wedding itself, Marcus also said:

"'It's in the works,' is my go-to saying right now. I don't think we have, like, a date. We're still talking about locations and party size and all of that stuff. So it's not really concrete yet, but it'll happen."

Michael Jordan's previous controversy surrounding Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship

This summer, Hall of Famer Michael Jordan found himself at the heart of headlines surrounding Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship. While leaving dinner, an inebriated MJ was asked whether he approved of the relationship.

He responded by saying no, before getting into a car, with the entire exchange caught on camera. The following morning, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen both awoke to trending headlines.

After talking with his father, Marcus Jordan spoke about the situation on an episode of his and Larsa Pippen's Couples Anxiety podcast. As he explained, he believed alcohol played a part in the exchange, however after talking things over with his dad, he stated that his father was supportive:

"When the article came out, he texted me again and said that he never said 'hell no,' that’s not what the implications were."

With Larsa Pippen being a celebrity in her own right, the possibility of the wedding being filmed for TV could be a bit much MJ. Whether he agrees to be Marcus Jordan's best man for a highly publicized wedding, only time will tell.