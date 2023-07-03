Michael Jordan breaks silence on Marcus Jordan dating Larsa Pippen: "NO"

The dynamic between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, once celebrated as a formidable sports duo, has unfortunately taken a bitter turn. While some may point out that it has something to do with Pippen's treatment during "The Last Dance" documentary in 2020, some believe it is because of Marcus Jordan's hidden relationship with Larsa Pippen.

With the cat now out of the bag as Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen even talked about their relationship in their own podcast, "Larkus Tells All" on Spotify, the once rumor is now finally a fact.

Most people now question how Michael Jordan is handling this situation or does he approve of his son dating his most trusted teammate's wife.

In a recent video, the elder Jordan was seen going through a crowd and one reporter managed to ask him if he is cool with Marcus' relationship with Larsa. The six-time NBA champion first laughed and when asked if he approves it, he said a resounding, "No".

WATCH: Michael Jordan's reaction when asked about Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship

Jordan's answer just raised more questions about how the couple is going around Michael's reaction. More so what would be Scottie Pippen's reaction to hearing his former Chicago Bulls teammate's disapproval of the relationship?

We will just have to wait and see what is the next chapter of this Jordan-Pippen melodrama.

Michael Jordan is a horrible player according to Scottie Pippen

Just over a month ago, Scottie Pippen went on social media to say that Jordan is a horrible player and he credits himself for bringing the winning tradition into the Chicago Bulls organization.

“I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls. You guys have seen him play... He was horrible to play with," said Pippen. "It was all 1-on-1, shooting bad shots. All of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was. He was a player who was really not at the top of his category. It was scoring.”

With the sudden twist of trust between Scottie and Michael, fans see the former ESPN analyst as a bitter person. Some hope that both parties will someday patch up again but what would it take to do that is still up to debate.

