Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship timeline: Closer look at newer Jordan-Pippen pairing

The constant drama surrounding Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship has made them one of the more recognizable pairs in the basketball world. As such, many are curious to know how their love story started.

It all started in 2019 when the two repostedly met through a mutual friend. According to People magazine, the two had developed “a great foundation as friends.”

Their relationship rumors started to brew in September 2022, a year after Larsa’s divorce was finalized from ex-NBA star, Scottie Pippen. The two were spotted having lunch together amid the reality star saying she was open to starting a new relationship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

There were reports of the Real Housewives of Miami star was joining the Jordan household for Thanksgiving at that time. The couple finally confirmed their relationship on social media at the beginning of the year.

Engagement rumors started to surround them this year, 2023. This was after Larsa was seen wearing a huge diamond ring. The son of the former Chicago Bulls star clarified that the ring she was wearing was simply a promise ring.

The couple addressed it on their podcast “Separation Anxiety,” and informed their fans they weren’t engaged.

"Yeah, I definitely gave you a promise ring," Jordan said.

Expand Tweet

Also read: “They talked a lot of s**t before” - Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan dishes hot take on Pablo Torre after interview on his podcast

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen recently spoke about their wedding rumors

During an appearance on the podcast “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” when asked about the wedding, Marcus Jordan said:

"It's in the works."

In the same podcast, he was asked which person would be his choice for the best man. He said that he wants his dad to be the best man for his marriage.

"I was the best man at his wedding, and so obviously, we'll keep that tradition going," Jordan said.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Which Future lyrics have referenced Larsa Pippen so far? Taking a closer look at fan theories