“One of one”: Marcus Jordan dotes on Larsa Pippen ahead of ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ release

Marcus Jordan gave Larsa Pippen her flowers ahead of her return to 'Real Housewives of Miami'.

The hit reality show entering Season 6 will see the model return after a two-season break. Having been a regular since the series debut, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen will now also have her boyfriend on the show. She has been on various reality TV shows, including Keeping Up With The Kardashians and Real Housewives.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Jordan took to Instagram to respond to one of the 49-year-old's latest posts, where she was decked up in a black full-sleeve top and a well-fitted pair of baggy khaki trousers. It was a simple compliment, yet one that Larsa Pippen acknowledged.

The first comment was from the 32-year-old son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, calling her one-of-one.

Marcus Jordan had some high praise for his girlfriend Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen/Instagram)

Marcus has not shied away from showing his love for Larsa in public and on social media.

Ever since the two went public with their relationship at the start of this year, the couple has been going strong and been the cynosure of all eyes.

Larsa Pippen shares plans for a destination wedding

Earlier, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen generated buzz after the former said that a wedding was on the cards. That had social media speculating whether he had gone down on one knee, and the model/actress said yes.

On their 'Seperation Anxiety' podcast, Pippen shared more details about thir reported wedding. While nothing has been concrete yet, it appears that a destination wedding is being mulled. While they quashed the wedding rumors, there were some takeaways:

"I think the only thing we've really come up with is like we want a destination wedding. That's the only thing we've talked about."

For now, it's safe to say that their relationship is rolling smoothly, and hopefully, that's how it goes for the two. They appear to be head over heels in love with each other and have made their feelings for each other pretty clear.

Larsa and Marcus's wedding, if it happens, would be one of the major talking points for the year when thy walk down the aisle, regardless of whether Michael Jordan will be there to wish his son or not.