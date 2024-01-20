Scotty Pippen Jr. embraces ‘surreal feeling’ to see dad’s jersey hanging in rafters

Scotty Pippen Jr. grew up watching his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, play home games at the United Center. Scottie Pippen was one of the most important pieces of the Chicago Bulls.

They won six championships in less than a decade, which included two three-peats. He was one of the dominant forces in the league and an important part of arguably the greatest team in NBA history.

The Bulls gave Pippen the greatest respect when they retired his jersey in 2006. His jersey hangs in the rafters, placed among the greats.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Pippen Jr., who recently signed a new contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, was asked about returning to the Bulls’ arena where his father built a legacy for himself, this is what he said:

“Still a surreal feeling to me to be here, see my dad’s name in the rafters, so you know I grew up in Chicago, so this is my first time playing here since I have been a little kid…definitely surreal feeling, just to be in this building coz I remember being a little kid running around here.”

Expand Tweet

Scottie Pippen will easily go down as the top two greatest Chicago Bulls players in the franchise's history. He and Michael Jordan built an identity for the Bulls when they had lost a big chunk of their fanbase. With Jordan, Pippen helped the Bulls become the best team in the NBA.

Scottie Pippen reacts to his son Scotty Pippen Jr. signing new deal with Grizzlies

Scottie Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and spent a brief time with the LA Lakers. However, during his time with the Lakers, Pippen Jr. barely found time on the floor. He spent much of the 2022-23 season playing for the South Bay Lakers, the Lakers’ G-League affiliate team.

It seems like Pippen Jr. is up for a bigger role. He recently signed a two-year two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have been hit with a storm of injuries, and Pippen Jr. might get some playing time.

His father, Scottie Pippen, was happy with the big news and congratulated his son ahead of his new journey in Memphis.

“To new beginnings…Very proud to see [Pippen Jr.] take his talents to the Grizzlies. Congrats son!”

Grizzlies are already dealing with multiple injuries on their roster. Their superstar Ja Morant is already out for the season with a shoulder injury. Moreover, Marcus Smart has been dealing with a finger injury, and Desmond Bane has been dealing with an ankle injury.

Given the number of injuries that the Grizzlies are dealing with, Pippen Jr. might be able to find some minutes for himself for the Grizzlies.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!