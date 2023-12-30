Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant gives 5-word verdict on dealing with constant criticism: "I got 10 million followers”

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been dealing with criticism over the past few months, especially after he was suspended twice by the NBA for a couple of off-court incidents. The young star guard is not bothered by that, though, and understands that it is part of being a basketball player in the NBA.

"It’s been that way. I got like 10 million followers on Instagram, so… there you go," Ja Morant told Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints when asked if there have been more eyes on him since he made his return to the league after his suspension was over.

Morant has been playing great basketball over his first few games of the season and wants to make a fresh start after a few turbulent months.

Ja Morant calls his first games in the season 'a different ballgame'

Ja Morant made his season debut 10 days ago in a road game vs the New Orleans Pelicans. He has appeared in five of the last six Grizzlies' games, with Memphis claiming the victory in four of them. He is averaging 26.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, and 8.8 apg, but admits that he needs time to find his rhythm.

"Yeah, I mean, it’s a different ballgame. A little more comfort in my job as I go out there and make it easier for them. Find them easier looks, that’s just my role on this team," Morant said about his return to the team, via NBA.com.

After winning four straight games with Morant in the lineup, the Grizzlies have dropped their last two after losing to the LA Clippers (19-12) at Crypto.com Arena (106-117).

Memphis, which has been struggling since early in the season amid chemistry issues and injury woes, has won just 10 of its first 31 games and four of its last 10. The Grizzlies trail the 10th-placed Houston Rockets (15-15) by 5.5 games.

"It’s still early in the season… With the play-in, that’s a team you don’t want to see them in the first round," Clippers coach Ty Lue said about Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, via Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints.

With Ja Morant back in the lineup, the Grizzlies will look to make a major comeback and get back on track. Memphis has been among the most talented teams in the league and should be in a position to become a playoff contender should they build some momentum.

On Sunday, they will look to snap their two-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings, who are fifth in the West with 18 wins and 12 losses.