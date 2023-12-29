Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Dec. 29, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the LA Clippers on Friday, marking the second of four matchups between the two teams this season. Memphis leads their season series 1-0.

In their first matchup on Nov. 12, the shorthanded Grizzlies, who were without star point guard Ja Morant (suspension) defeated LA 105-101. They were led by rising star shooting guard Desmond Bane, who finished with a game-high 27 points.

However, that contest occurred before the Clippers’ early-season turnaround that was kickstarted by their decision to bring veteran point guard Russell Westbrook off the bench. LA was 3-7 with the former MVP starting and has gone 15-5 since his bench demotion.

Additionally, Morant could be available on Friday, which would alter the matchup drastically. Memphis has gone 4-0 with the two-time All-Star in its lineup this season. However, he missed Thursday’s road contest against the Denver Nuggets due to an illness. So, his status is up in the air entering Friday.

Without Morant, the Grizzlies (10-20) were blown out 142-105 by the Nuggets (23-10), snapping their four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Clippers (18-12) are coming off a 113-104 home win over the struggling Charlotte Hornets (7-22) on Tuesday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

Friday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Clippers takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California at 10:30 p.m. EST. The game will air on Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports SE-MEM and NBA TV. It can also be streamed live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+230) vs Clippers (-280)

Spread: Grizzlies (+7.5) vs Clippers (-7.5)

Over/Under: Grizzlies (o225.5) vs Clippers (u225.5)

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers preview

Memphis’ injury report continues to be quite extensive entering Friday’s contest against LA.

Morant (illness), guards Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (knee), as well as forward Santi Aldama (illness), are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, big men Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Steven Adams (knee) remain out.

As for the Clippers, superstar forward Kawhi Leonard (hip), guard Joshua Primo (undisclosed) and big man Moussa Diabate (hip) are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, center Mason Plumlee (knee) remains out.

Memphis has struggled mightily without Morant (6-20) and is playing on a road back-to-back, while LA is playing at home after a few days rest. So, with Morant’s status uncertain, the Grizzlies are fairly big underdogs.

Even if Leonard misses his fourth straight game, the Clippers will have the size advantage with big man Ivica Zubac in prime position to thrive. Likewise, they still have more offensive star power with Paul George and James Harden. So, it may be difficult for the Grizzlies to keep up.

The Clippers enter Friday ranked 10th in offensive rating (117.4) and 12th in defensive rating (113.4). Meanwhile, the Grizzlies rank just 29th in offensive rating (107.2) and 11th in defensive rating (113.2).

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers starting lineups

If Morant is out on Friday, the Grizzlies will likely use the same starting five that they did on Thursday against Denver. That lineup featured sophomore guard Vince Williams Jr. and veteran guard Marcus Smart in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, Memphis started Bane, star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and veteran center Bismack Biyombo in the frontcourt. However, if Morant is available, he will start over Williams Jr.

If Leonard is out on Friday, the Clippers will probably roll out the same starting lineup that they did on Tuesday against Charlotte. They started Harden and shooting guard Terance Mann in the backcourt.

Meanwhile, George, wing Amir Coffey and Zubac were their frontcourt starters. However, if Leonard is available, he will start over Coffey.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers betting tips

The player props for Friday’s matchup between the Clippers and Grizzlies have yet to be released.

However, with both teams potentially shorthanded, it makes sense to bet the under for their points total (225.5). They didn’t come close to surpassing that figure in their previous matchup.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers prediction

LA has considerably more offensive firepower than Memphis. Meanwhile, the Clippers are well-rested, have homecourt advantage and should be motivated for redemption after losing to a shorthanded Grizzlies team on Nov. 12.

So, LA should be a relatively safe bet to secure the victory. If Morant is out, the Clippers should be able to cover the spread (-7.5). However, if the Grizzlies star is available, it could be a closer win for LA.

