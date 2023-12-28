Gilbert Arenas makes bold claim about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander comparison to Clippers star duo: "Better player than both of them"

Gilbert Arenas recently made a bold claim about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stating that he might be a better player than Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Arenas and Shannon Sharpe went live after the Knicks-Thunder game to talk basketball. Shannon asked him about the trade that led Shai to Oklahoma.

He said:

"To be honest he might be a better player than both of them. You know it could go either way right now."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, currently playing for the OKC Thunder, has been putting up impressive numbers, leading his team and averaging 31.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game, making him a standout player in the league.

The trade that facilitated Gilgeous-Alexander's move from the LA Clippers to the OKC Thunder in exchange for George has been revisited, with some expressing regret over the decision to trade the young star.

Doc Rivers, the former Clippers coach, has been open about not wanting to give up Gilgeous-Alexander in the trade, recognizing his potential and the impact he could have on the team.

The comparison between Gilgeous-Alexander and the two-star players Leonard and George has been a topic of interest, especially given Shai's impressive performance and growth in the league.

Leonard is averaging 24.4 points and 5.9 rebounds, while George is averaging 22.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's success post-trade

Following the trade that relocated Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Paul George, the Clippers have faced some setbacks, while Shai has found success.

The trade involved other players and draft picks and was a significant move for both teams. Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged as a standout player for the Thunder, earning All-NBA First Team honors and establishing himself as a critical player in the league. His rapid development and impressive performance have led to discussions about the impact of the trade on both teams.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have experienced challenges and missed opportunities since the trade. Despite their strong roster, including George and Kawhi Leonard, the team has faced obstacles, including injuries and early playoff exits.