Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | December 28, 2023

The Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is set to take place on December 28 as part of the NBA's eight-game slate to threaten their fans. This is the third time that both teams meet in the 2023-24 season, with the Jazz earning wins on both encounters.

The Utah Jazz come into this game carrying a 13-18 record and on a three-game winning streak. The three wins were all road games against the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and most recently, the San Antonio Spurs.

On the other side, the New Orleans Pelicans are seventh in the NBA Western Conference standings with their 17-14 record. This team is on back-to-back losses and will hope to avoid going on a losing streak.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans game will take place on Thursday, December 28 at the Smoothie King Center located in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The live television broadcast by Bally Sports New Orleans and KJZZ will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the action through an online livestream.

Moneyline: Jazz (+280) vs Pelicans (-360)

Spread: Jazz +8.5 (-110) vs -9.5 Pelicans (-110)

Total (O/U): Jazz (u238.5) vs Pelicans (o238.5)

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview

According to the recent injury report of the Utah Jazz, Simone Fontecchio is marked as 'questionable' and should be a game-time decision by the team's medical staff if he has recovered from an illness.

For the Pelicans, Larry Nance Jr. is ruled out of the game vs the Jazz and he is expected to be back on the roster by mid-January. Matt Ryan is also out as he needs more time to recover from an elbow injury.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted lineups

The Utah Jazz have been going with a different starting five in the past games. Collin Sexton and Kris Dunn have been the starting guards while John Collins occupies the center position. Kelly Olynyk and Lauri Markkanen form the long frontcourt forwards by the Jazz.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans have been going with their usual starting five of Jonas Vanaciounas, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones. All of them are healthy and should be the starters again vs the Jazz.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

Lauri Markannen has been the Jazz's best player and he has been given an NBA prop of 24.5 points. He has been going over the mark and the trend is that he goes over again vs the Pelicans.

Like Markannen, Zion Williamson is also given an NBA prop of 24.5 points and he has only gone the mark once in the last five games. With the long front line of the Jazz, it would be tough for him to go over as well.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The past two games between both teams this season have gone under the total and it is safe to pick under again. The spread of 8.5 points is quite a stretch. Expect the Jazz to keep the game close but the Pelicans will take home the victory.