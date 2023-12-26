Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | December 26, 2023

The Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers game is part of the 9-game slate that the NBA has prepared a day after Christmas Day. This is the second time both teams will meet in the 2023–24 season, with the Kings prevailing in the initial battle in overtime by three points, 121–118, back on November 8.

The Sacramento Kings are one of the hottest teams in the NBA Western Conference, as they are placed 4th in the standings with a record of 17-11. This team is coming off a tough loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves and has only won once in the last three games.

The Portland Trail Blazers have only won seven of their 28 games played so far this season. They are coming into this matchup after back-to-back losses to the Washington Wizards and the Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup will commence on Tuesday, December 26 at the Moda Center located in Portland, Oregon. ROOT SPORTS and NBCSCA have the broadcast rights and the game begins at exactly 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the game through an online livestream.

Moneyline: Kings (-310) vs Trail Blazers (+250)

Spread: Kings -7.5 (-110) vs +7.5 Trail Blazers (-110)

Total (O/U): Kings (u236.5) vs Trail Blazers (o236.5)

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have DeAndre Ayton and Shaedon Sharpe marked as 'questionable' for this upcoming game, while Robert Williams III is out for the season after having knee surgery.

For the Sacramento Kings, Malik Monk is still nursing a foot injury and is listed as 'questionable' to play vs the Trail Blazers. Alex Len will still need more time to heal from his ankle injury and is expected to return by mid-January.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted lineups

With Malik Monk sidelined, Kevin Huerter has been starting with De'Aaron Fox as the starting backcourt for the Sacramento Kings. Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and Harrison Barnes round up the starting five.

If DeAndre Ayton becomes a late scratch, expect Duop Reath to start in his place. Jerami Grant and Toumani Camara will join him at the frontcourt for the Trail Blazers, while Andrernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe are the guards.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Betting tips

Domantas Sabonis has an interesting NBA prop of 21.5 points and he has gone over only twice in the last five games. With not much competition in the center position, expect him to dominate and go over in this game.

Jerami Grant has been the Trail Blazers' most potent scorer and he has an NBA prop of 20.5 points. He has missed the mark for the last two games but he should break out of the slump in this upcoming matchup with the Kings.

Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction

In three of the last four matchups, the Kings and Blazers had the total go over and it should be that way again for the total. The spread of 7.5 points should be covered and expect the Sacramento Kings to dominate this game and pick up a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.