In Photos: Ja Morant's first photo after shoulder injury with inspiring quote

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has just undergone a season-ending surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder. The Grizzlies have now announced that the surgery was successful. According to the team, Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Expand Tweet

On Wednesday, Morant posted a photo of himself from his hospital bed along with an uplifting quote. The point guard appeared to be optimistic after the surgery, as indicated by the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“What you went thru has a purpose. So does your life,” Ja Morant’s caption read.

“Focus on your life’s purpose and you will get thru this trying time.”

Ja Morant only appeared in nine games this season, averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies were starting to gain momentum after a rocky start to the season, with a 6-3 record in the nine games Morant played in. However, the injury and surgery halted their progress.

The Grizzlies are placed 13th in the Western Conference with a 14-23 record.

Ja Morant’s injury and return date

Ja Morant’s injury occurred during a training session over the weekend. Morant had been experiencing ongoing soreness and instability. An MRI revealed the underlying labral tear, which led to the decision to have surgery.

Morant last played on Friday last week in a victory over the LA Lakers.

Full recovery from labrum tears takes about six to nine months, according to Gombera MD.

Earlier, the Grizzlies announced that Morant’s injury was season-ending and that he would not suit up for the team again this season. In a medical update, the Grizzlies PR said it expects the star point guard to make a full recovery before the next season.

The 2024-25 season starts on October 22, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant's injury was a huge blow to the team.

“Obviously, we’re devastated,” he said. “Devastated for Ja, everything that he’s been doing all season long to get back to this point, playing really good basketball, the team’s starting to play really good basketball.”

Desmond Bane, who has stepped up for the Grizzlies in Morant’s absence, said the team has rallied around their star point guard.

“Everybody feels for him. We’re wrapping our arms around him, trying to be there for him,” Bane said.

“The season continues on. We’re going to keep doing our best to put our best foot forward. Obviously, every season presents its challenges, but we’ll continue to get better.”