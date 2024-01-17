“We got MJ’s step grandson”: Grizzlies fans react to Scotty Pippen Jr. signing 2-way contract after Lakers stint

Back in the 2022 NBA draft, Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted after playing four seasons at Vanderbilt. However, he soon landed on a two-way contract with the LA Lakers, played for the South Bay Lakers (G-League affiliate and later played two games for the Lakers during the 2022-23 season. After becoming a free agent, he signed with the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-way contract.

The Grizzlies officially announced the latest news on Instagram. As Pippen Jr. was welcomed to the team, NBA fans had a couple of interesting reactions to the deal. Considering the struggles and injury concerns the team faces, they strongly reacted to this one.

Here's a look.

"We got MJ's step grandson," a fan commented.

Considering the concerns they were dealing with this season, it was an interesting move by the Grizzlies. Some fans wanted a center, while some are hopeful that the son of the Chicago Bulls legend will bring some life to the team.

Making it in the NBA is hard as it poses numerous challenges for every aspiring player. It becomes even more challenging to maintain relevance in the league long before being drafted by a team. In the case of Pippen Jr., he has to make a name for himself, separate from the legacy his father established.

During his 6-game appearance for the LA Lakers, he put up 2.3 points (33.3% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range) per game.

Cam'ron roasts Larsa Pippen for Scotty Pippen Jr. getting cut from LA Lakers

Before the LA Lakers cut him, Scotty Pippen Jr. performed well when he played for the G-League affiliate, South Bay Lakers. He averaged 21.4 ppg, 5.6 apg and 4.1 rpg.

In October, rapper Cam'ron spoke on his "It Is What It Is" podcast and roasted Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen for being the reason Pippen Jr. was cut from the Lakers.

"It's his mother," Cam'ron said. "Ain't nothing to do with Scotty. They don't need to mess up the game. He got no time. He got waived by which team. They got no time. Jeanie Buss and them don't got time for that nonsense. It only takes one call. Michael Jordan calls Magic Johnson, Magic Johnson calls Jeanie Buss, shut it down."

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Pippen Jr. has agreed on a two-year, two-way contract with the Grizzlies.

