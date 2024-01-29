"One of many illegal screens": NBA admits missed Draymond Green foul on Steph Curry's clutch 3-pointer, Lakers fans erupt

LA Lakers fans erupted online after the NBA admitted that referees missed a Draymond Green foul on Steph Curry's clutch 3-point shot on Saturday. The Lakers and the Golden State Warriors slugged it out in a double-overtime classic. It was also another chapter in Curry's rivalry with LeBron James.

According to the league's recent L2M report, Green should have been called for an offensive foul with six seconds left in the second overtime. He made an illegal screen on Jarred Vanderbilt that freed up Curry, who knocked down a 3-point shot to give Golden State the 144-143 lead.

Luckily for the Lakers, Green would foul James with 1.2 seconds left in the game. "The King" calmly sunk two free throws to give the Lakers the 145-144 victory as the Warriors missed an almost full-court heave at the buzzer.

LA Lakers fans were not surprised by the NBA's L2M report because of Draymond Green's reputation for making hard screens. One Laker fan even pointed out, commenting:

"One of many illegal screens that weren't called."

One fan is upset at referees who have been under the microscope this season for some bad calls that affected the game:

"Refs making this sport unwatchable and it’s not just because the Warriors are doing bad lol overall this league's officiating is gonna make viewership plummet."

This Warriors fan is livid and pointed out the missed calls by referees that favored the Lakers:

"What about the travel by LeBron and the fouls on Steph which would have sent him to the line?"

Here are other reactions to the L2M report for the Warriors-Lakers game:

Draymond Green posts double-double in loss to Lakers

Draymond Green had a double-double in Warriors' loss to Lakers.

Draymond Green almost had a triple-double in the Golden State Warriors' 145-144 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday. Green was two points short as he had 14 rebounds and 11 assists. It was a solid performance from the former DPOY, but he also committed the foul that sent LeBron James to the free throw line with 1.2 seconds left in the second overtime.

James knocked down two clutch free throws to give the Lakers the win. He finished with 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, while Anthony Davis added 29 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. They are now a game above .500 and are three games ahead of the Warriors in the Western Conference standings.

Golden State, on the other hand, dropped to 19-24 for the season and have now lost three of their last 10 games. They could in real trouble now of missing the playoffs if they can't get their act together or make a big move at the trade deadline.

