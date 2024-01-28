"Reminds me of dude that was messing with LeBron mom" - Luce Cannon exposing Shaunie Henderson of being 'sugar mama' has NBA fans in shambles

NBA fans are in shambles following rapper Luce Cannon's claim about Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. Cannon recently shared that Henderson was her "sugar mama" and he was with her two weeks before her wedding. She married pastor Keion Henderson back in 2022.

In an appearance on the "No Jumper" podcast recently, the Los Angeles-based rapper claimed that Henderson had an affair with him during her relationship with the pastor. He even said that she bought him expensive items such as a Richard Mile watch.

Cannon also said that he negotiated with Henderson to receive $50,000 in cash. He went as far as saying that they slept together two weeks before her wedding in Anguilla.

"I f***ed her two weeks before she got married to the pastor," Cannon said. "She told me I need some good d**k before I go down the aisle."

According to Media Take Out, they found no evidence that Luce Cannon's claims were true. However, his statements regarding an alleged affair with Shaunie Henderson have gone viral. NBA fans even reacted to the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One fan even compared it to the time when Delonte West was linked to LeBron James' mother Gloria:

"This reminds me of that dude that was messing with LeBron mom."

This fan cannot believe that people will make wild claims for money:

"When the money gets tight, people will tell and say anything."

Another fan thought that Luce Cannon should have gotten more from Shaunie Henderson since she got a lot of money from Shaquille O'Neal:

"Dude was tapping Shaunie Oneal and only got some watches and 50k and admitted that on the internet?"

Below are other memes and reactions to Cannon's claims:

Shaquille O'Neal was not present in Shaunie Henderson's wedding back in 2022

Shaunie Henderson and Shaquille O'Neal have five children together.

Shaquille O'Neal was married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 and 2009. They had four children together, with O'Neal adopting Shaunie's first child from a previous relationship. They have been co-parenting their five kids and have been successful at it.

Fast forward to February 2021, Shaunie began dating pastor Keion Henderson. They eventually got engaged and were married in May 2022 in Anguilla. Shaunie invited her ex-husband to the wedding as part of their banter since their divorce became final.

"He's like, 'Well, am I invited to the wedding?' And I was like, 'Of course you are,'" Henderson told E! News back in 2022. "And I'm rolling my eyes like, 'I mean you are, but do you really have to come?' But I mean, that's our banter, right? I know people will take that and run with it. But that's been our banter."

