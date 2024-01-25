"First one to put some bad stuff about me": Luka Doncic gets into heated exchange with Tim MacMahon

Luka Doncic got into a heated argument with ESPN's Tim MacMahon following the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Phoenix Suns. Doncic was not happy with MacMahon's report about the fan who got ejected in the third quarter after heckling the Mavericks superstar.

In his postgame press conference, Doncic expressed his frustration with MacMahon's tweet about the situation. He pointed out how the ESPN reporter made it look like the fan only said one thing, but in fact, the fan was heckling him the entire first half.

"I saw what you said about the fan," Doncic told MacMahon. "That was not true at all. That was not the only thing he said, but I knew you would be the first one to point out something like that. I'm not going to say what he said, but I knew you were going to be the first one to put out something like that. I just saw it, man. It's just funny, he always seemed to be the first one to put some bad stuff about me first."

Tim MacMahon, who started his career as a Dallas Mavericks reporter, tried to defend himself by saying that most of the things he says about Luka Doncic were positive. Doncic countered by asking him if he heard what the fan was shouting at him in the first half.

"Luka Magic" had enough of the fan in the third quarter when the Phoenix Suns were making their run. He got the heckler out of the arena, with MacMahon reporting the final straw for the Mavericks superstar.

However, Doncic seemingly preferred MacMahon to tell the entire story and not just the end. He also explained that he didn't try to eject the fan in the first half as fair game for paying a ticket to watch the game.

While Tim MacMahon is a reputable reporter from ESPN, he's not a popular figure among Mavericks fans online. He also once got his credentials banned by the Mavericks. He even got the ire of Doncic last season when he reported about the possibility of the Mavs superstar requesting a trade.

Luka Doncic scores 34 in loss to Phoenix

Luka Doncic had 34 points in the Mavs' loss to the Suns.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were on their way to blowing out the Phoenix Suns in the first half on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center. However, the Suns battled back in the third quarter to take the lead and completely blow the Mavs out to end the game.

Doncic finished with 34 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in Dallas' 132-109 defeat. He barely had any help with Kyrie Irving ruled out due to a sprained right thumb. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 points off the bench, but it was not enough.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker had a game-high 46 points to quiet his haters who constantly compare him to Doncic. The Suns have now won seven in a row and are now fifth in the Western Conference, while the Mavs are on a three-game losing streak.

