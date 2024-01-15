"Better than fat Luka": NBA Twitter erupts as fans debate Devin Booker vs Luka Doncic as league's top offensive talent

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night at the Moda Center. Booker has been heating up after his second consecutive 30-point night. After Booker's star turn, NBA fans began debating his rivalry with Luka Doncic online as to who is the better offensive player.

Booker finished with 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists without turnovers in the Suns' 127-116 victory. He went 1-for-6 from threes, but was more efficient inside the arc. He shot 63.6% from the field as Phoenix won their second straight game and their seventh of the last 10.

Bradley Beal contributed 23 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Kevin Durant had 21 points, five rebounds and six assists. The Blazers gave them a hard time in the fourth quarter led by Scoot Henderson's 33-point effort at home.

Some Phoenix Suns fans began celebrating the win and praised Devin Booker for leading the team to victory. The Suns are starting to get their rhythm and have clawed back up in the Western Conference slightly.

Booker is a huge factor in Phoenix's quest for a championship, with one Suns supporter calling him better than "fat" Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

"Better than fat Luka," the fan wrote.

Another Suns fan claimed that Booker is the best at his position and a better player than Paul George of the LA Clippers and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics:

"Best shooting guard in the league. Clears PG and Tatum."

One fan was not impressed because it was against Portland:

It was the Blazers, relax."

Here are other memes and reactions to Booker-Luka comparisons online after the Suns' win over the Blazers:

What's next for Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns?

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have been on a roll in the past 10 games, with seven wins and three defeats. Booker has scored 30 or more points in his past two contests, leading to two wins for the Suns to help them improve to 21-18 for the season. But what's next for the Suns?

Phoenix is set to return home on Tuesday to welcome the Sacramento Kings at the Footprint Center. They then head back on the road and face the scorching New Orleans Pelicans who are now fifth in the Western Conference.

The Suns' roller-coaster schedule brings them back home on Jan. 21 and 22 to battle the visiting Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls. They will then embark on a grueling seven-game road trip to Dallas, Indiana, Orlando, Miami, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.

